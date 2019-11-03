The Baylor-TCU football game will kick off at 11 a.m. Saturday at Amon Carter Stadium in Fort Worth and will be televised on FS1.

The Bears (8-0, 5-0) jumped from No. 12 last week to No. 10 in the coaches poll and No. 11 in the Associated Press poll released Sunday. Baylor is coming off a 17-14 win over West Virginia on Thursday at McLane Stadium.

TCU (4-4, 2-3) is coming off a 34-27 loss to Oklahoma State on Saturday in Stillwater.

