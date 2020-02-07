Baylor will suspend 14 baseball players due to a hazing incident from February 2019, announcing the news in a Friday press release.
Each player involved will be suspended two games apiece, the release noted. Due to the number of athletes involved, the suspensions will be staggered over a three-week period beginning with the Bears’ season opener against Nebraska on Feb. 14.
“The university takes such matters very seriously,” Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades said in a statement. “Our priority is to provide a safe and caring environment for all student-athletes. This type of behavior is not reflective of the mission and vision of Baylor athletics.”
Baylor athletic administrators learned of the hazing incident in May 2019, the release said. Baylor’s Division of Student Life and the Office of the General Counsel launched an investigation into the matter thereafter. No drugs or alcohol were involved, the release said.
“I am very disappointed with this incident,” Baylor baseball coach Steve Rodriguez said. “We do not condone such behavior and respect the thorough investigation and decision by the university on the matter and will move forward.”
Rhoades and Rodriguez would not comment further, an athletic spokesperson said.
