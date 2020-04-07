We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Playing at an All-America level, Baylor linebacker Clay Johnston had just made a key fourth-quarter interception against Texas Tech when he collapsed to the turf.

Trying to cut to his left, Johnston felt his knee buckle in an uncomfortable way.

Johnston limped to the locker room along with his dad, Kent Johnston, who assisted Baylor’s training and strength staff. Though Clay hoped he didn’t suffer anything more than a hyperextended left knee, he also feared the worst.

“I helped him get out of his pads and then his body started shaking at that point because of the emotion and the disappointment,” Kent Johnston said. “You go from coach to dad real quick. It was heart breaking, but at the same time it is part of our game.”

Following tests, Johnston learned that he had torn his anterior cruciate ligament. After playing spectacularly during Baylor’s 6-0 start, Johnston was out for the remainder of the 2019 season.

It wasn’t just a traumatic moment for Johnston, it was a crushing blow to the entire team because the senior was such a major factor for the defense and was a leader that everyone respected.

“It was probably one of the most devastating things that has ever happened to me sports-wise,” Johnston said. “I knew we would go on and play for the Big 12 title against Oklahoma. But I was just devastated because I was like ‘Man, I can’t let the team down.’”

With Terrel Bernard stepping in for Johnston at middle linebacker, the defense regrouped to help the Bears reach the Big 12 championship game. Though the Bears suffered a 30-23 overtime loss to the Sooners at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, they made their first Sugar Bowl appearance in 63 years and finished with an 11-3 record under third-year coach Matt Rhule.

While he felt a lot of joy watching his teammates excel, Oct. 12 was the start of a long road back for Johnston.

Though his college career was over, Johnston still wanted a shot to play in the NFL. Following surgery by renowned physician Dr. James Andrews a week after his injury, Johnston has been rehabbing his knee for the last six months and is getting closer to 100 percent.

“I can run max speed right now and I’m about 90 to 95 percent in being able to change directions,” Johnston said. “The doctor told me I won’t be cleared until the first preseason game. But everything has gone great. I’m quarantined at home and my dad has helped a lot with my rehab and movement and lifting.”

Due to coronavirus shelter-in-place restrictions, Johnston has stayed home in China Spring to rehab and work out. He has been joined by his father, who is bringing 24 years of NFL experience as a strength and conditioning coach to Rhule’s Carolina Panthers’ staff.

“Dad has been extremely valuable,” Clay said. “He took over the rehab process and the training and knows what I need to do to come back from this ACL injury. He’s been a huge blessing and I’ll always be thankful for him. He does the same workout as me. At 64, he’s a lion.”

Johnston hopes a team will select him during the NFL Draft April 23-25, but he’ll be happy to go the free agent route if necessary. Though his only physical activity at February’s NFL Combine was the bench press, he met with numerous NFL teams during the week in Indianapolis.

Johnston had hoped to perform more drills at Baylor’s Pro Day on March 26, but it was canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“I was bummed out that our Pro Day was canceled because I could have done some position drills,” Johnston said. “But I talked to eight teams at the Combine, and about eight to 10 more since then. I’ve talked to the Patriots, the Giants, the Titans and the Vikings the most, and I’ve talked some to the Bengals and the Bears. Deep down it would be cool to be drafted. But I just want the opportunity to play and be with the guys in the locker room because it’s a special place.”

Johnston has trained with Dan Pfaff, a former college track coach who has helped run the United States Olympic Training Center.

“Dan is a renowned track and field specialist, and he also specializes in movement rehabilitation,” Kent Johnston said. “He’s been instrumental in the process. Clay is moving really well. Unless he has some type of setback, he should be good to go if the NFL starts at the normal time.”

Kent Johnston said Andrews repaired his son’s knee with a graft from his patellar tendon. ACL injuries generally take at least nine months to heal, and Johnston believes most are the result of repeated hits to the knee instead of one blow.

“Most of those injuries in my opinion aren’t single events,” Kent Johnston said. “My personal belief is that the tendon has been wearing down over time. You can’t prove those things, but being around so many I believe most of them are erosive in nature. That’s why it’s so important that these players maintain good mechanics.”

A 2019 preseason all-Big 12 pick, Johnston had already accumulated 58 tackles with eight for loss when he went down in the sixth game of the season. Johnston was on his way to a phenomenal season after he was named second-team all-Big 12 in 2018 after collecting 99 tackles.

Following his injury, Johnston tried to encourage his teammates at practice and during games, and was happy the Bears went on to such a successful season capped by the Sugar Bowl. He was particularly proud of the way Bernard stepped in at middle linebacker and led the Bears with 112 tackles.

“I had a lot of faith in Terrel, and he’ll continue to be a great leader going forward,” Johnston said. “I tried to help with the coaching. The guys encouraged me and did a good job of not making me feel alone in my rehab process. They had a little motto ‘Play for Clay.’”

Johnston has been encouraged by the progress he’s made in his rehabilitation, and his father believes his son’s faith has helped him gain patience and find the right perspective throughout the arduous process.

“The biggest job for Clay is holding back the reins,” Kent Johnston said. “His mental makeup is to push things to the nth degree. But the bottom line is that his faith has carried him through, and he’s still on that journey.”