Baylor announced that its Green and Gold spring football game will be held April 18 at McLane Stadium.
The Bears will hold their first spring drills under new coach Dave Aranda, who is in the process of putting together his coaching staff after he was hired Jan. 16.
Baylor is also trying to finish its 2020 signing class with Wednesday's NCAA signing day approaching.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.