Coming off last year's injury plagued season, Baylor has been picked fifth in the Big 12 preseason softball coaches poll.
National runner-up and defending Big 12 champion Oklahoma was picked first, followed by Texas, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, Baylor, Iowa State and Kansas.
Baylor is coming off an 18-31 season and a last-place Big 12 finish, but is looking for considerable improvement with all-Big 12 pitcher Gia Rodoni and outfielder Kacy Walker returning from injuries.
Baylor opens the season at the NFCA Leadoff Classic in Clearwater, Fla. facing Auburn, Louisville, Missouri and Missouri State on Feb. 7-9.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.