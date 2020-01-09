Coming off last year's injury plagued season, Baylor has been picked fifth in the Big 12 preseason softball coaches poll.

National runner-up and defending Big 12 champion Oklahoma was picked first, followed by Texas, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, Baylor, Iowa State and Kansas.

Baylor is coming off an 18-31 season and a last-place Big 12 finish, but is looking for considerable improvement with all-Big 12 pitcher Gia Rodoni and outfielder Kacy Walker returning from injuries.

Baylor opens the season at the NFCA Leadoff Classic in Clearwater, Fla. facing Auburn, Louisville, Missouri and Missouri State on Feb. 7-9.

