After Baylor coach Glenn Moore won his 900th career game Friday night, his softball team wasn’t ready to stop there.
With Gia Rodoni throwing a three-hitter and collecting 16 strikeouts, the Lady Bears slipped past Western Illinois, 2-1, in eight innings Saturday. Baylor followed with a 4-2 win over Grand Canyon in the semifinals of the Getterman Classic to reach the championship game at noon Sunday.
In the first game, Emily Hott delivered a run-scoring single to score Ana Watson with two outs in the eighth to pull out the win over Western Illinois. Watson opened the inning at second base due to softball’s international tie-breaking rule.
Rodoni (3-1) was tremendous as she went the distance and allowed a run-scoring double by Sydney Hollings in the second inning.
“I feel like my rise, screw and change combination was what was getting the hitters off-balance, and we stayed consistent with that,” Rodoni said. “Then we went to an outside pitch once in a while but relied on those three pitches a lot.”
Baylor tied the game with a third-inning run as Nicky Dawson doubled and scored on Josie Bower’s single off Abby Carlin.
Carlin allowed 10 hits and a walk but kept working out of jams before Hott came through with the game-winning hit in the eighth.
In the semifinals, Goose McGlaun ripped a run-scoring double and Taylor Ellis hit a run-scoring single in the first inning to give the Lady Bears (7-2) a quick lead.
After Grand Canyon tied the game with Kristin Fifield’s two-run single in the fourth inning, Aliyah Pritchett drilled a two-run double to give the Lady Bears a 4-2 lead in the bottom of the inning.
Sidney Holman-Mansell (2-1) got the win for Baylor as she allowed five hits, a walk and two earned runs in four innings before Madison Lindsey and Pritchett combined for the last three shutout innings.
“We got two W’s and were challenged in multiple ways, so I was really pleased the way that we responded,” Moore said. “Especially in the second game when they tied us up and we went right back at them and scored two runs in the bottom of the fourth. I thought that’s the way you want a veteran team to respond.”
