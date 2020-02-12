After showing a great deal of promise in the season-opening NFCA Leadoff Classic in Clearwater, Fla., the Baylor softball team will seek more consistency as it begins its home schedule over the next four days at Getterman Stadium.
The Lady Bears will play their home opener against Abilene Christian at 5 p.m. Thursday before hosting the Getterman Classic Friday through Sunday.
Baylor will open the tournament at 3 p.m. Friday against Prairie View A&M (1-4) before playing Grand Canyon (1-5) at 5:30 p.m. On Saturday, the Lady Bears meet Western Illinois (1-4) at 12:30 p.m. before playing the semifinals later Saturday and the finals Sunday.
ACU is 1-3 coming into Thursday night’s game, which begins a 13-game homestand for the Lady Bears. The Baylor-ACU game was postponed from Tuesday to Thursday due to inclement weather.
“We’re looking forward to playing at home,” said Baylor catcher Taylor Ellis. “We’ve got a nice, long home stretch, so we’re really excited about that. It was nice to turn the page this weekend and obviously after finishing with a loss we’re ready to get back to it and kind of get back in the win column.”
The Lady Bears’ opening day at the Leadoff Classic couldn’t have been more impressive as they pounded then-No. 23 Auburn, 8-0, and rallied for a 7-4 win over Louisville last Friday.
But they were run-ruled, 9-1, by Missouri on Saturday and blanked, 3-0, by Missouri State on Sunday. Baylor was also run-ruled, 9-1, by the U.S. National Team on Saturday in an exhibition game.
“There’s two things that we learned: We’re potentially a good team, but we also learned that we’re not there yet,” said Baylor coach Glenn Moore. “So we’ve got a lot of work to do. I think that type of field was able to show us what we’re capable of doing and also show us what we need to do.”
After missing last season following knee surgery, Baylor ace Gia Rodoni had her ups and downs. She shut out Auburn for four innings to get the win and came back for the final inning against Louisville to pick up the save.
But Missouri blasted three solo homers off Rodoni in the first two innings before she came back the next day to pitch three shutout innings in relief against Missouri State.
“It’s hard to ask anything more from her in that opening game,” Moore said. “Now as expected, the second day bringing her back out, she’s going to be sore and her speeds are going to be down. And you’re facing a team in Missouri that didn’t lose a game and swings the bat really well. She ran into that buzzsaw. When we get her to midseason form, she’ll be good.”
Junior Sidney Holman-Mansell went 0-1 with a 1.71 ERA while freshman Aliyah Pritchett went 1-0 with a 7.88 ERA. Sophomore Madison Lindsey didn’t allow a run in the only inning she pitched.
Three Baylor hitters came out of the first weekend hitting .400 or better as freshman Emily Hott hit .429, Ellis .417 and Goose McGlaun .400. Missing last season with a hip injury, fifth-year senior Kyla Walker came back to hit .364 and score a team-high three runs. Both Ellis and Pritchett blasted homers.
“Both of those kids (Hott and Pritchett) performed very well,” Moore said. “Aliyah had her first home run, a very well hit ball to the opposite field. She’s going to be a threat against everybody. Emily is one of the toughest outs, even as a freshman, that we’ve had here in a long time. She’s a fighter, loves to compete, can play outfield for us.”
Baylor will unveil its new state-of-the-art video board, which will be one of the best in the country.
“It’s incredible, obviously longtime coming,” Ellis said. “It looks great. We’re excited about it and we got to watch our intro video yesterday and that was super awesome. So I’m looking forward to a lot of people seeing it as well.”
