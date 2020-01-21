When the Baylor softball team saw it was picked fifth in the Big 12 coaches preseason poll, most of the players couldn’t believe what they were reading.
Didn’t the Big 12 coaches know that ace pitcher Gia Rodoni and Baylor all-time leading hitter Kyla Walker will be back as fifth-year seniors after missing last season with injuries?
“Reading that release was kind of sad, honestly,” said Baylor slugger Goose McGlaun. “But we’re definitely going to use that going forward to compete hard in the Big 12 and not take a game off.”
After 18 straight winning seasons and four Women’s College World Series appearances, last year’s 18-31 record was Baylor coach Glenn Moore’s first losing season. The Lady Bears finished last in the Big 12 with a 2-16 record.
But as they return to preseason practice, it’s easy for the Lady Bears to believe they’ll make their 14th NCAA regional appearance under Moore with Rodoni and Walker back in the lineup. Baylor will open the season against a powerhouse Auburn squad Feb. 7 at the Leadoff Classic in Clearwater, Fla.
Rodoni compiled a 47-17 record with a 2.20 ERA in her first three seasons at Baylor, including back to back no-hitters in the 2017 regionals. Walker is Baylor’s all-time career hitting leader with a .422 batting average.
“They’re a huge part of our team for sure, and to have them back for their last year is amazing with Gia back in the circle and Kyla in the outfield and at the top of our lineup,” McGlaun said. “It will be great and continue to make us competitive.”
The Baylor coaching staff will be cautious with Rodoni and watch her pitch count in the early weeks of the season following knee surgery in the fall of 2018.
“I’m feeling good,” Rodoni said. “Rehab has been going good and I feel healthier than I’ve ever felt before, so I’m just excited to get this season started with the team. I feel we have a very balanced staff and that will take us deep into postseason.”
With Rodoni’s return, junior pitcher Sidney Holman-Mansell won’t have to shoulder such a heavy load after she pitched in 37 games last year and finished 10-18 with a 4.69 ERA.
Freshman right-hander Aliyah Pritchett from New Braunfels Canyon High School will also figure into Baylor’s pitching plans while also playing infield.
“I think early on, we’re going to have to pitch by committee to get Gia back to midseason form,” Moore said. “When you’ve laid off that long, no matter how many bullpens you’ve had, it’s going to take a while to get back to where you were. And I don’t expect her to be in midseason form for a few weeks now.”
Returning from hip surgery, Walker will certainly give the Lady Bears’ offense a boost at the top of the order and is a superb outfielder.
“I’m feeling awesome,” Walker said. “I’m just ready to get the season started. It was really hard to watch (in 2019), knowing I was on the sideline knowing there was nothing I could do to really change it or help, so it was really tough to go through.”
After hitting a team-high .341 with three homers and 13 RBIs last season, McGlaun hopes to put up bigger power numbers after hitting 25 homers with 86 RBIs in her first two seasons.
Second baseman Nicky Dawson is back for her senior year after hitting .336 with a team-high 12 stolen bases last season. Lou Gilbert is looking for big things as a sophomore while veteran infielder Taylor Ellis, outfielders Maddison Kettler and Ana Watson, and freshman utility player Emily Hott from Deer Creek High School in Edmond, Okla., should be heavy contributors to Baylor’s offense.
“Emily Hott is a kid that’s shown us big things in the fall and the offseason,” Moore said. “She works extremely hard. She focuses like an upperclassman. Aliyah Pritchett is another one that we’re going to see in the circle and third base and maybe shortstop. She’s a big bat. It’s going to be her job to protect Goose in the lineup so Goose sees better pitches this year.”
Moore believes the struggles the Lady Bears went through last year will benefit them this year.
“I think this year we’ll benefit from the adversity that we survived last year,” Moore said. “So (I learned) many things, many things. I’m very proud of the way the girls finished the year and the way they worked. It motivated them. I think winners will be motivated by that type of adversity.”
