Riding a 12-game winning streak, the Baylor softball team is starting to earn national recognition as it has jumped into the NFCA poll for the first time this season at No. 23.
The Lady Bears will put their Top 25 ranking to the test at the Woo Pig Classic in Fayetteville, Ark.
Baylor will open against No. 22 Arkansas (12-2) at 4:30 p.m. Thursday before facing No. 9 Florida State (7-4) at 10 a.m. Friday. Baylor (14-2) will meet Villanova (8-7) at 2:30 p.m. Friday before concluding the tournament Saturday with a rematch against Florida State at 10 a.m. and Kent State (7-3) at 12:15 p.m. at Bogle Park.
“It is a really good field, and I want to take the same approach we’ve taken so far as we’ve increased the competition level each weekend,” said Baylor coach Glenn Moore. “Just continue to get better at what we do, focus more on us than the opponent and just play good, competitive ball. The more I look at our team, the more I’m happy with it.”
All 12 wins during the current streak were at Getterman Stadium, as the Lady Bears won the Getterman Classic and the Baylor Invitational on successive weekends.
They’ve already notched two wins against Top 25 teams, including an 8-0 blowout of then-No. 23 Auburn in the Feb. 7 season opener in Clearwater, Fla., and a 2-1 win over then-No. 17 Minnesota last Saturday in the Baylor Invitational.
So Baylor shouldn’t be intimidated by the competition at the Woo Pig Classic.
“I think we played well last weekend and the weekend before, but now we’re getting tested each week, and each week it gets a little bit tougher,” said Baylor first baseman Goose McGlaun. “So we’re excited to see how we match up against this competition this weekend.”
After last year’s injury-plagued last-place Big 12 finish, Baylor’s resurgence has been sparked by the return of fifth-year senior pitcher Gia Rodoni, who missed last season following knee surgery.
Rodoni has been the ace the Lady Bears expected as she’s gone 7-1 with an 0.90 ERA with 62 strikeouts in 46.2 innings.
“She’s done a tremendous job,” McGlaun said. “Playing behind her is always great, She’s thrown really well, so we’re excited to see her against the lineups this weekend and see how it matches up.”
With Rodoni returning to dominant form, the rest of Baylor’s pitching staff has also been solid. Freshman Aliyah Pritchett has gone 4-0 with a 2.52 ERA while junior Sidney Holman-Mansell is 3-1 with a 3.21 ERA.
Pritchett has been a tremendous addition for the Lady Bears as she also plays shortstop and is hitting .302 with a team-high three homers with eight RBIs.
“I think she’s done a huge job,” McGlaun said. “Just because she’s a freshman coming in, you never know what to expect from them, and she’s doing a great job pitching, hitting and playing solid defense.”
While Pritchett has been hitting No. 5 in the batting order, freshman Emily Hott is also making an impact hitting in the No. 3 slot with a .308 average and eight RBIs.
Hott has given the Lady Bears some versatility by playing outfield and recently moving to second base with senior Nicky Dawson missing seven games with a hamstring injury. Moore said it will be a game-time decision whether Dawson returns against Arkansas.
“I haven’t played there (second base) since my freshman year of high school,” Hott said. “But at the end of the day, it’s just another position on the field that they have prepared me for and I just want to go out there and help my team as much as I can.”
With Kyla Walker batting .367 and Maddison Kettler hitting .351, Baylor is getting a lot of production at the top of the order. Batting in the middle of the order, designated hitter Josie Bower has been highly productive as she’s hitting .314 with two homers and 11 RBIs.
Trying to work out of slumps, seniors McGlaun and Taylor Ellis have been hitting lower in the order in recent games. McGlaun is hitting .262 with no homers and six RBIs while Ellis is hitting .277 with a homer and 11 RBIs.
“I was hoping moving down would relax them a little bit and let them see some pitches, and I think over time it will,” Moore said. “But it’s certainly good to know that we have some young kids that are stepping it up. Emily Hott’s come through for us multiple times in the three-hole. That’s asking a lot out of a freshman because she’s going to be pitched differently there.”
