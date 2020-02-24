The Baylor softball team will try to extend its winning streak to 12 games when it hosts Louisiana Tech at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Getterman Stadium.

The Lady Bears (13-2) swept all five games in the Baylor Invitational last weekend, including a 5-4 win over Illinois on Sunday. Louisiana Tech (3-11) is coming off an 11-3 loss at Houston on Sunday.

Tuesday’s game will complete a 12-game homestand for the Lady Bears, who will play in the Woo Pig Classic beginning Thursday with a 4:30 p.m. matchup against Arkansas in Fayetteville.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments