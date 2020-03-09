The No. 21 Baylor softball team will hit the road to face Houston in a doubleheader beginning at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Cougar Softball Stadium.

It will be the first game for the Lady Bears (17-5) in a week following a 1-0 loss to UTA last Tuesday at Getterman Stadium.

Houston (16-5) had won 11 straight games until a 10-8 loss to New Mexico State in Las Vegas on March 1.

