When Whitney Canion Reichenstein arrived at Baylor in 2008, she didn’t expect to stay six years and leave with her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in hand.
But arm and knee injuries extended her career two extra years, and Reichenstein not only took advantage of them academically but also became the most impactful player in Baylor softball history.
Reichenstein bounced back from her injuries to lead the Lady Bears to Women’s College World Series berths in 2011 and 2014 while establishing program pitching records that are so far ahead of anybody else that they will probably never be broken.
The two-time All-American was an easy choice as the Lady Bears’ pitcher of the decade for 2010-20 as selected by a joint venture between the Tribune-Herald and Baylor athletics.
Kyla Walker is Baylor’s hitter of the decade after recording a school-record .406 career batting average from 2016-20. All-American Jessie Scroggins is the defensive player of the decade for her spectacular play in center field from 2015-18.
Memorable isn’t a strong enough adjective to describe the 2010s in Baylor athletics.
Baylor coach Glenn Moore expected great things from Reichenstein following a remarkable high school career at Aledo in which she was named the 2008 Texas Gatorade Player of the Year.
But the gifted left-hander gave the Lady Bears much more than anyone could have expected as she battled back from a season-ending arm injury in 2010 and a knee injury in 2012 to lead Baylor to a pair of World Series berths.
“When I think of a player leaving it all on the field, when she took her cleats off the last time nobody gave more of themselves than Whitney,” Moore said. “She set the tone for how we want to define Baylor softball because of her perseverance. When somebody wants to hang it up or feel sorry for themselves, I think of Whitney because she has motivated a lot of kids we’ve had since then. She was beat up and injured and recovered and kept fighting.”
After her career ended with the 2014 World Series, she married Luke Reichenstein and is now the mother of two children. Holding a bachelor’s degree in business and a master’s degree in sport management, she’s employed at her parents’ company R&L Electric headquartered in Weatherford.
Despite some painful moments following her injuries, she’s glad that she came back to pitch at a high level and lead the Lady Bears to great seasons. She wouldn’t trade her Baylor experience and said that 10-week-old daughter Reagan has already committed to play softball for the Lady Bears.
“It shows you all that work paid off and was extremely satisfying,” Reichenstein said. “The first injury was my arm, which was very tough because I didn’t pitch for 11 months. It seemed like years. After going to the World Series and then tearing my ACL the next year, that injury was the most draining. It was painful and hard.”
Reichenstein overcame her injuries to set the Big 12 record with 204 career pitching appearances. With 123 wins, she’s tied with former Oklahoma pitcher Paige Parker for the third most in Big 12 history behind Texas’ Cat Osterman with 136 and Oklahoma’s Keilani Ricketts with 133.
Reichenstein’s 1,473 career strikeouts also rank third in the history of the conference behind Osterman’s 2,265 and Ricketts’ 1,605.
Her biggest strikeout year came as a freshman in 2009 when she amassed a school-record 415. With Reichenstein winning 27 games, the Lady Bears reached the Super Regionals before losing to Michigan.
Following her arm injury, Reichenstein didn’t throw as hard but pitched even more effectively as she set a school record with 31 wins and led the Lady Bears to the 2011 World Series.
She was at her best on the big stage in Oklahoma City as she pitched a three-hitter in an eight-inning 1-0 win over Oklahoma State before throwing a two-hitter in a 13-inning 1-0 win over Missouri.
“When Whitney came back from her arm injury, she was throwing 63 to 65 mph instead of 67 or 68,” Moore said. “She always had the tools, but I think she came back a better pitcher because of her drive and competitive spirit. She was very demanding and wanted to be perfect.”
Following her knee injury, Reichenstein won 24 games in 2013 before tying her own school record with 31 wins in 2014 to lead the Lady Bears to another World Series appearance. Every season, Reichenstein worked with Baylor pitching coach Britni Sneed Newman to add pitches to her repertoire.
“It was all about becoming more creative with my pitches,” Reichenstein said. “We were pretty sure my arm injury came from so many screwballs and riseballs. I developed a drop curve and threw more changeups when I came back. By my senior year, I was using all my pitches and throwing changeups on full counts and was able to finish strong.”
During Reichenstein’s era, one of Baylor’s top hitters was outfielder Kayce Walker. She finished her career in 2012 with a .343 batting average and paved the way for an even better hitter to choose Baylor.
Younger sister Kyla Walker saw how much Kayla enjoyed her experience with the Lady Bears and decided to follow her to the university after she graduated from Franklin High School in 2015.
“My sister was a really good role model growing up and I wanted to be just like her,” Walker said. “She went to Baylor and talked highly of the coaches. It’s close to home, so it was an easy choice for me.”
Walker produced three of the top six single-season batting averages in school history, hitting .415 as a freshman in 2016, .418 as a sophomore in 2017 and .433 as a junior in 2018. Batting left-handed, Walker used her speed to get down the first base line in a flash.
“The best hitters are the ones who can wait the longest for the pitch, and Kyla has that ability,” Moore said. “She’s the most phenomenal short game hitter I’ve ever coached. She was blessed with tremendous talent and has knowledge of the game. The reason she didn’t become an All-American is because each year she dealt with some injury.”
Walker helped the Lady Bears reach the NCAA tournament in each of her first three seasons, including their third World Series appearance of the decade in 2017. But she sat out the 2019 season due to a hip injury before coming back to hit .303 in 24 games this season before it ended abruptly in March due to the spread of the coronavirus.
Though the NCAA will allow seniors in 2020 spring sports another year of eligibility, Walker has decided not to return in 2021. She’s already earned her bachelor’s degree in communication sciences and disorders and will complete her master’s degree in speech-language pathology in December.
“I looked at the pros and cons, and I ended this season healthy and this is my last semester of classes,” Walker said. “The injuries I’ve had have been frustrating because I was so close to being an All-American. But it’s all in God’s plan.”
When Walker hit her career-high .433 in 2018, she was pushed by Scroggins who produced the best batting average in Baylor history at .461.
Scroggins was a remarkable centerfielder for the Lady Bears since the moment she stepped on campus in 2014. She was named Big 12 defensive player of the year in 2017 because of her ability to track down any ball hit her way and had a strong enough arm to throw out runners who attempted to take an extra base. She sometimes stunned baserunners by nailing them after a wide turn at first base.
“I’ve tried to remember some of the better outfielders we’ve played against, and I can’t remember any at any other school who were like Jessie,” Moore said. “She’s the best centerfielder we’ve ever had, and we’ve had some good ones like Kathy Shelton. Jessie was smooth in the outfield and had an incredible arm. She raised the bar so high that we’ve had to be careful with our expectations of players who have come here since her.”
Scroggins was also a tremendous offensive threat who holds the school record with 277 hits and ranks fourth with a .362 career batting average. She put it all together in her All-American 2018 season as she ranked second in the Big 12 with her .461 batting average and also led the Lady Bears with a .490 on-base percentage, 49 runs, 14 doubles and 18 stolen bases.
“I feel like my senior year I definitely put all the pieces together,” Scroggins said. “During my sophomore and junior years, defensively I did really well. But my senior year, I wanted to finish strong and have everything together.”
Scroggins was drafted in the third round of the National Pro Fastpitch league by the Chicago Bandits in 2018 and earned rookie of the year honors after hitting .412.
After two seasons in the NPF, Scroggins retired as a player and is a graduate assistant for the University of Dallas softball program. She’s pursuing her master’s degree after earning her bachelor’s degree from Baylor and plans to become a college coach.
Baylor All-Decade Softball Team
|Pos
|Player
|Years
|Avg.
|HR
|RBI
|Notable
|FIRST TEAM
|Offense
|1B
|Shelby Friudenberg
|2015-18
|.334
|49
|148
|.592 slugging pct.
|2B
|Ari Hawkins
|2014-17
|.332
|14
|96
|.430 on-base pct.
|3B
|Sarah Smith
|2013-16
|.359
|27
|135
|.457 on-base pct.
|SS
|Dani Leal
|2009-11
|.295
|23
|61
|.593 slugging pct.
|C
|Clare Hosack
|2011-14
|.259
|23
|102
|81 walks
|OF
|Jessie Scroggins
|2015-18
|.362
|11
|98
|School-record 277 hits
|OF
|Kathy Shelton
|2010-13
|.340
|3
|62
|School-record 120 SBs
|OF
|Kyla Walker
|2016-20
|.406
|1
|51
|School-record 9 triples
|DH
|Linsey Hays
|2012-16
|.306
|40
|173
|School-record50 doubles
|UT
|Lindsey Cargill
|2014-17
|.360
|6
|69
|253 hits
|Pitching
|Pos
|Player
|Years
|W-L
|SO
|ERA
|Notable
|SP
|Whitney Canion
|2009-14
|123-54
|1,473
|1.6
|School-record 40 shutouts
|SP
|Heather Stearns
|2013-16
|68-30
|738
|2.25
|14 saves
|SP
|Gia Rodoni
|2016-20
|55-20
|538
|2.04
|1.15 ERA in 2020
|SECOND TEAM
|Offense
|Pos
|Player
|Years
|Avg.
|HR
|RBI
|Notable
|1B
|Holly Holl
|2011-14
|.306
|16
|108
|44 doubles
|2B
|Nicky Dawson
|2018-20
|.345
|0
|35
|7 triples
|3B
|Megan Turk
|2009-12
|.273
|8
|82
|.955 fielding pct.
|SS
|Jordan Strickland
|2012-15
|.296
|21
|108
|27 doubles
|C
|Robin Landrith
|2013-16
|.258
|8
|55
|.982 fielding pct.
|OF
|Kaitlyn Thumann
|2012-15
|.369
|13
|86
|.464 on-base pct.
|OF
|Kayce Walker
|2009-12
|.343
|2
|55
|83 SB
|OF
|Nicole Wesley
|2007-10
|.336
|0
|60
|72 SB
|DP
|Goose McGlaun
|2017-20
|.290
|29
|110
|71 BB
|UT
|Taylor Ellis
|2017-20
|.261
|7
|66
|19 2B
|Pitching
|Pos
|Player
|Years
|W-L
|SO
|ERA
|Notable
|SP
|Courtney Repka
|2010-13
|50-36
|329
|2.55
|7 saves
|SP
|Kelsee Selman
|2016-17
|29-12
|235
|2.02
|.211 opponents BA
|RP
|Liz Paul
|2011-14
|23-10
|213
|2.11
|64 relief appearances
