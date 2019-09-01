LINCOLN, Neb. – After No. 21 Baylor and Nebraska hit first-half goals, neither team scored the rest of the way through double-overtime as Sunday night’s soccer game ended in a 1-1 tie.
Halee Sowinski scored up the middle for Baylor 26 minutes into the game following a pass from Camryn Wendlandt. Nine minutes later, Nebraska tied the game with a goal by Sinclaire Miramontez.
Nebraska (0-2-1) took 13 shots while Baylor (2-0-1) took five. Baylor goalkeeper Jennifer Wandt collected three saves while Nebraska’s Aubrei Corder had one save.
