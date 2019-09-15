ABILENE — The Baylor and Abilene Christian soccer teams played to a 1-1 tie as both failed to score in two overtime periods Sunday night.
ACU (4-2-1) scored first as Shay Johnson hit a goal 25 minutes into the game. Baylor (3-2-2) came back with Taylor Moon's goal 11 minutes into the second half.
The Bears took 19 shots while Abilene Christian took 15. Baylor goalkeeper Jennifer Wandt collected six saves while ACU goalkeeper Rachel Johnson had five saves.
Baylor will host No. 3 USC (7-0) at 7 p.m. Friday at Betty Lou Mays Field.
