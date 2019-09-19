Since Paul Jobson became the winningest head coach in Baylor soccer history, both he and his wife’s friends have felt reluctant to ask them about it.
Win No. 79 came in a 2-0 shutout of Wyoming in Laramie two weeks ago near the end of a marathon 11-day, four-game road trip. Nearly a thousand miles away from Baylor’s Betty Lou Mays Field, the milestone slipped a little under the radar.
But back home, nobody was more thrilled for Paul than his wife, Marci Jobson, who went 78-43-24 from 2008-14 as Baylor’s head coach.
“It’s funny because it’s an almost really awkward thing for other people,” Marci said. “Oh, this is causing marital turmoil. But it’s like why would we not want each other to be successful? We’re really blessed to have an awesome marriage, we’ve coached together for a lot of our marriage. There’s nobody in life that I’d want to be successful more than him.”
Marci stepped down from coaching following the 2014 season to help take care of their growing family, which now includes four sons: 10-year-old Miller, 7-year-old Grey, 5-year-old Nash and 2-year-old Jett.
After serving as an assistant in his first five seasons at Baylor, Paul became co-head coach in 2013-14 before taking over sole head coaching duties in 2015. The Bears have reached their greatest heights with Elite Eight appearances the last two years, but Paul is quick to point out that level of success was years in the making.
“People look at the last two years and forget about the last nine or 10,” said Paul, who is 79-41-16 in seven seasons as head coach. “Those two years don’t happen without that. Now we’re recruiting at a higher level and have these nice facilities that help recruiting. But there’s no such thing as an overnight success.”
Marci still has a considerable presence around the program, coaching camps during the summer and Tuesday night sessions called Little Bears for youth soccer players.
The Baylor team captains often consult Marci for advice since she not only coached at the collegiate level, she played at Wisconsin and SMU, was a member of the U.S. Women’s National Team from 2005-07, and played professionally for the Atlanta Beat.
“We just talk about how to push people and inspire people and be a good leader on the field because it’s more than just soccer,” said Baylor senior defender Kylie Ross. “She’s just a good role model for us to know what it takes to play at the next level or to motivate your teammates to get the job done.”
Paul often discusses soccer with Marci because she can give him insight into situations from the perspective of someone who has coached and played the game at a high level.
“Soccer is a big part of our life, and even though we’re not technically on staff together, we’re still a team,” Paul said. “I’d be crazy not to go to someone who has played at the college level in the women’s game specifically because that’s where I’m coaching. Soccer is something we definitely talk a lot about, whether it’s soccer here or when our boys are playing soccer that Marci is coaching.”
The family atmosphere created by Paul and Marci is a big reason why many recruits play soccer at Baylor. It’s unique to have a husband and wife so deeply involved in the game.
“The whole atmosphere is like a huge family atmosphere and it’s awesome to be a part of,” said Baylor midfielder Maddie Algya. “It’s something unique about this program that I haven’t seen anywhere else.”
Paul and Marci began coaching together at the college level in 2005 when they began a three-year stint at Northern Illinois University. They had been married for less than a year before they moved from the Atlanta area to DeKalb, Ill.
When they began dating, Marci had to get past the fact that she stands 5-8 and Paul 5-4.
“He was always so funny with all our friends about it and never cared about his height,” Marci said. “I still to this day wear my high heels to things. I say, ‘Why are you so much shorter than me?’ He says ‘Babe, you’re wearing your tallest shoes.”
The Jobsons took over a Northern Illinois team that finished 5-11-2 in their first season in 2005 and improved to a 10-5-5 in their third season in 2007.
Baylor was looking for new leadership in the soccer program after seven straight losing seasons, and hired the Jobsons. They could quickly see the whole culture around the Baylor soccer program needed a facelift.
“The facility wasn’t maintained well,” Paul said. “We were catching rats under our desk for weeks. But it directly reflected the program. The program wasn’t taken care of and the girls weren’t taken care of. They weren’t motivated. They weren’t pushed or driven or held to standards.”
Though the Jobsons first Baylor team in 2008 finished 5-11-3, they could see the players were buying into their coaching style and expectations for the program.
Baylor’s next team delivered a winning record, and by 2011 the Bears broke through with their first NCAA tournament berth since 1999. The 2012 season was even better as the Bears won the Big 12 tournament championship and advanced to the Sweet 16.
Paul stepped into co-head coaching duties with Marci in 2013, but a traumatic event shook the family when their son, Grey, contacted a staph infection that left him seriously ill.
“In 2013 when our son got really sick and had to go to the hospital, that was a huge wakeup call for me as a mom,” Marci said. “I really realized at the time he had basically developed this staph infection that had kind of taken over his body. We sent him to the hospital and he had thousands of blisters covering his body. He was super sick. We were in the hospital over a week and they were trying to figure out what was wrong with him.”
Though Grey recovered from his sickness, Marci found it increasingly harder to balance her family responsibilities with leading a NCAA Division I soccer program. After praying about it with Paul, Marci made the difficult decision of stepping down from coaching following the 2014 season.
“I realized at that time coaching was over my family and over my kids in a lot of ways, and I was just so busy and I was passing my children to babysitters,” Marci said. “I was prioritizing these girls, that was my job. But God had given me three sons at that time. I just had to realize something had to change in my life, and it was my job to grow my kids up to become good men.
“We looked at the pace of our life, and both of us being Division I head coaches together with three small children wasn’t going to be doable. That’s when we started talking about how we’re going to restructure things for our family.”
With more structure in their family life, Paul had to adjust to leading the team without Marci being there as co-head coach.
“She was the bad cop and I was the good cop,” Paul said. “All of a sudden, I’m the head coach and I’m like I think I’m going to have to be the bad cop. Not wanting to mess things up, a transition is difficult. But when you know that’s what God wants for you and the program and your marriage, it’s easier to step into things. When you’re doing it for the right reasons, it’s way more comforting.”
Following the breakthrough success of the 2012 season, Baylor began recruiting more technically skilled players. Since 2015, the Bears have finished third or higher three times in the Big 12 regular season standings capped by last year’s conference championship.
After the Bears finished fifth in the 2017 regular season, they got hot and won the Big 12 tournament and advanced to the first of two straight Elite Eight appearances.
“When we got to Baylor, we had great kids but we didn’t have great soccer players,” Paul said. “We had to still recruit great kids, but could we get better and better soccer players? Kids who understand the game better and were technically better, and I think that’s how it’s evolved.”
The Baylor players like the way Paul coaches them, teaching them the right way to play without destroying their confidence.
“He’s unlike any other coach I’ve ever had,” Ross said. “I’ve had some super hard, scary coaches. He’s more like a father figure, but he finds different ways to inspire us. He gives us motivational talks before the game, and they’re not just yelling in your face talks.”
Baylor’s soccer facilities have improved immeasurably with the $3.3 million Williams Family Soccer and Olympic Sports Center opening in 2015. With spacious locker rooms and meeting rooms complementing Betty Lou Mays Field, Paul and his staff have a great recruiting tool.
Though the Bears are off to a bumpy start with a 3-2-2 record this season, their ascension in the soccer world in recent years has given them the opportunity to attract a big name school like No. 2 USC for Friday’s 6 p.m. game at Betty Lou Mays Field.
The Trojans come in with a 7-0 record and feature a pair of high scoring players in Tara McKeown and Penelope Hocking, who have combined for 13 goals.
“For us to be playing them at our place is just another great experience for these girls,” Jobson said. “I’m looking for us to play good defense and be aggressive and not give any opportunities away. We want to make those attacking players to have to work for everything they get.”
As always, Marci and their sons will be in the stands, cheering for the Bears to pull off a big win. But Marci admits it’s harder to be a fan instead of coaching the team during games.
“I could be energetic and kind of spastic on the sidelines,” Marci said. “But when I’m a fan, it’s kind of like it’s all locked inside and I’m a nervous wreck. I’m way more of a nervous fan than I was as a coach, maybe because I can control things more as a coach. I want to see these guys successful.”
