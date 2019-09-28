The Baylor soccer team will try to win its third straight game when it faces No. 17 Kansas at 1 p.m. Sunday at Rock Chalk Park in Lawrence.
The Bears (5-2-3) finished nonconference play with a 2-1 win over Gonzaga last weekend before opening Big 12 play with a 1-0 double-overtime win over Kansas State on Thursday in Manhattan.
The Jayhawks (8-3) opened Big 12 play with a 1-0 loss to Texas on Thursday in Lawrence. Katie McClure leads the Jayhawks with nine goals.
