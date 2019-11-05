Baylor senior Raegan Padgett was named second-team all-Big 12 while teammate Elizabeth Kooiman was named to the league’s all-freshman team.
Padgett led the Bears with six goals to match her career high that she set as a junior. Kooiman scored four goals this season, including three against West Virginia.
Texas Tech’s Kirsten Davis was named Big 12 offensive player of the year and Kansas’ Addisyn Merrick was named defensive player of the year. Texas Tech’s Madison White was named the top freshman and Oklahoma State’s Colin Carmichael was named coach of the year after leading the Cowgirls to the Big 12 regular season title.
