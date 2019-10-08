Elizabeth Kooiman was named Big 12 soccer freshman of the week after delivering a hat trick in Baylor’s 4-2 win over West Virginia last Thursday at Betty Lou Mays Field.
Kooiman scored on all three of her shot attempts for her first goals of the season.
The Bears (6-3-3, 2-1) will return to action against TCU (8-4-1, 2-1-1) at 7 p.m. Thursday at Garver-Rosenthal Soccer Stadium in Fort Worth.
Lynch earns Bednarik player of the week
Baylor junior defensive lineman James Lynch has been named the Chuck Bednarik Award player of the week.
Lynch collected the most sacks by a Baylor player in a Big 12 game with three while recording four tackles for loss in a 31-12 win over Kansas State last weekend in Manhattan. Lynch has amassed six sacks this season and has 14.5 career sacks to move within three of setting the Baylor all-time record.
The Bednarik Award is presented annually to the best defensive player in college football by the Maxwell Football Club, and Lynch was named to the preseason watch list for the prestigious award.
XFL outlines draft process, ticket prices
The XFL announced team names two months ago, now it’s time for them to start building rosters and selling tickets.
The league released season-ticket prices for its eight franchises Tuesday as well as outlining the process for next week’s draft.
Tickets for lower-level seats start at $20 per game for Seattle, Los Angeles, Houston, Dallas, Tampa Bay, Washington and St. Louis, and at $25 for New York. Packages for the five games in most cities range from $100 to $450. The most expensive tickets will include club seat access.
Fans will start to get an idea of who will be playing in the league when the draft takes place on Oct. 15 and 16. There will be five phases to the draft — offensive skill positions, offensive line, defensive line and linebackers, secondary and open phase. Each team will make 10 selections during the first four phases with 30 picks during the open draft.
Teams will have only 90 seconds to make a selection and declare it via a video conference with the league office. In another twist that fantasy football players are familiar with, the “snake” format is being used.
MCC’s Darnell named NTJCAC golfer of week
McLennan women’s golfer Ellie Darnell was named the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference Women’s Golfer of the Week on Tuesday.
Darnell, a sophomore from Kettering, England, shot 78-81-81 – 240 at Sam Houston State’s Huntsville Toyota Bearkat Invitational to lead the Highlassies to an 11th-place finish. McLennan and Tyler, the 12th-place team, were the only two-year programs in the field of 13 teams.
Jets Darnold cleared to play against Cowboys
NEW YORK — Sam Darnold’s spleen is fully healthy and he’ll be back under center as the struggling Jets’ starting quarterback.
Darnold was cleared by doctors Tuesday to play this week after he missed three games while recovering from mononucleosis. He had medical tests to determine if the swelling in his spleen — a common symptom of the illness — had dissipated enough for him to play again. The Jets announced in a Twitter post that Darnold would start Sunday at home against Dallas.
