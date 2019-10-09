The Baylor soccer team has been road warriors all season, so the thought of leaving home to face TCU and Oklahoma in consecutive games doesn’t faze anybody.
The Bears will play TCU in Fort Worth at 7 p.m. Thursday at Garvey-Rosenthal Stadium before facing Oklahoma at 1 p.m. Sunday at John Crain Field in Norman.
Since the Bears will return home Thursday night after playing TCU before hitting the road Saturday to make the trip to Norman, these road games will be nothing like the 11-day trip at the start of the season when they played at Drake, Nebraska, Wyoming and Colorado.
“Going through it was really hard to be on the road a lot,” said Baylor senior forward Raegan Padgett. “Obviously we want to be at home. We love the home field advantage and just playing on our field. But it has definitely prepared us for this big road weekend we have.”
It’s been a week since the Bears rolled to an impressive 4-2 win over perennial power West Virginia at Betty Lou Mays Field. The highlight of the game was freshman Elizabeth Kooiman’s first three goals of her college career as the Bears improved to 6-3-3 overall and 2-1 in the Big 12.
Baylor coach Paul Jobson said he won’t expect another hat trick from Kooiman, but he’s glad that she’s become another scoring option.
“We felt like sooner or later she was going to find the back of the net,” Jobson said. “We didn’t know it would come in a windfall of three in one game. But we knew it was coming and we hope she can gain some momentum from that, especially at a time when we’re having a hard time finding goals right now.”
The West Virginia game also marked the return of senior forward Camryn Wendlandt, who had missed the previous five games with a foot injury. Wendlandt led the Bears in scoring with three goals through the first seven games before her injury.
“The plan is to continue to ramp her minutes up so we can get more and more out of her and not have to ride some of our other forwards as much as we’ve had to the last few weeks,” Jobson said. “We’re excited to get a little bit deeper up front.”
TCU (8-4-1, 2-1-1) is coming off a 2-1 road win over Iowa State last Sunday. Gracie Brian scored both goals against the Cyclones and leads the Horned Frogs with eight goals this season. Yazmeen Ryan has collected seven goals, including three in Big 12 play.
“They’re a good team and they’ve had some good results and are well coached,” Jobson said. “They’ve got some special players. TCU is a tough place to go play. Everyone always says it’s hard to win on the road, but that’s one of the tougher places. They’ve got great crowds and great support, but it’s also one we get excited to go to.”
Oklahoma (8-2, 1-0) features high scoring Kaylee Dao, the Big 12 co-leader with 11 goals to match Texas Tech’s Kirsten Davis. But regardless of who the Bears play, they’re primarily focused on producing their best performance.
“It has kind of been our mantra as a team to say we need to know what the other team’s strengths and weaknesses are,” Jobson said. “But at the end of the day, if we don’t know who we are and what we’re capable of, it really doesn’t matter what the other team can do. So we really focus a ton on us.”
