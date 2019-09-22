Raegan Padgett scored in overtime as the Baylor soccer team overcame Gonzaga, 2-1, on Sunday afternoon at Betty Lou Mays Field.
The win was the first for the Bears (4-2-3) since a 2-0 win over Wyoming on Sept. 6 in Laramie. Padgett returned to action after being disqualified for Friday's 2-2 tie against No. 2 USC after she was hit with a red card in the previous match against Abilene Christian.
Baylor senior Danielle Hayden scored her first career goal 25 minutes into the second half before Maggie Conners tied the game for Gonzaga (7-3) with less than four minutes remaining in regulation.
Baylor led in shots 19-10 as Gonzaga goalkeeper Isabel Jones collected a career-high nine saves. The Bears will open Big 12 play against Kansas State at 7 p.m. Thursday in Manhattan.
