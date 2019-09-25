Fresh off an impressive weekend against USC and Gonzaga, the Baylor soccer team hopes to continue to raise its level of play in the Big 12 opener against Kansas State.
The Bears will face the Wildcats at 7 p.m. Thursday at Buser Family Park in Manhattan before heading to Lawrence to play No. 17 Kansas at 1 p.m. Sunday at Rock Chalk Park.
Baylor (4-2-3) battled then-No. 2 USC to a 2-2 draw in double overtime last Friday before pulling off a 2-1 overtime win over Gonzaga on Sunday at Betty Lou Mays Field.
“We couldn’t be coming off a better weekend,” said Baylor coach Paul Jobson. “We tied the No. 2 team in the country and had two great results against two great teams heading into conference play. So I think we made some great progress from our exhibitions where we were kind of wondering what was our identity going to be.”
With senior Camryn Wendlandt expected to miss the next two games with a foot injury, Jobson is hoping other players step up again like they did last weekend when the high-scoring forward was out.
Sophomores Elena Reyna and Giuliana Cunningham scored goals against the Trojans before senior defender Danielle Hayden scored her first career goal against Gonzaga. After missing the USC game due to a red card in a previous match, senior Raegan Padgett came back against Gonzaga and scored the winning goal in overtime.
“Going into last weekend, you were looking at Raegan and Cam as the ones you need to shut down, and they weren’t playing,” Jobson said. “All of a sudden Elena and Gi stepped up and scored goals. Even Danni coming from the back and getting a goal and an assist on the weekend was pretty big for us. It just kind of shows who we want to be. It’s going to be a team effort right now.”
Baylor goalkeeper Jennifer Wandt was named Big 12 defender of the week after collecting a season-high eight saves against USC before adding two more against Gonzaga.
“It wasn’t a surprise to make those plays because I know I can do that and I’ve done it before,” Wandt said. “So it was just nice I could come through. If you play long enough, you kind of know where people are going. But some of it was some guessing and making yourself big and hoping they hit you.”
Kansas State (2-5-2) is coming off a 5-0 loss to No. 5 BYU last weekend in Manhattan. The Wildcats are led by Laramie Hall and Katie Cramer with three goals apiece while goalkeepers Emma Malsy and Rachel Harris have combined for 15 saves.
Kansas (8-2) will likely be a bigger challenge as it brings a dangerous offense led by Katie McClure with nine goals. The Jayhawks open Big 12 play against Texas at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Both games in the Sunflower State will be special for Baylor junior Ally Henderson, a native of Wichita, Kan., who will have a lot of friends and family on hand.
“It’s a trip that I look forward to every time,” Henderson said. “The last time I got to do it was my freshman year. It’s really awesome for me. I was just looking at my pass list today. With all my friends and family up there, it’s in the 30s.”
