The Baylor soccer team is facing a critical weekend as it will host Texas at 7 p.m. Friday at Betty Lou Mays Field before facing TCU at 7 p.m. Sunday in Fort Worth.

The Bears (6-4-3, 2-2) are coming off a 2-1 overtime loss to Oklahoma last Sunday in Norman. Texas (8-6, 3-2) has lost its last two games against West Virginia and Oklahoma State.

The Baylor-TCU game was rescheduled after the Oct. 10 game in Fort Worth was cancelled due to lightning.

