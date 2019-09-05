The Baylor soccer team will continue its long road trip when it faces Wyoming in Laramie at 5 p.m. Friday.

With a win, Paul Jobson can become the winningest coach in Baylor soccer history with 79 wins. He is currently tied with his wife, Marci Jobson, who headed the program from 2008-14 before Paul became the head coach.

The Bears (2-0-1) opened the trip with a 1-0 win over Drake on Aug. 30 in Des Moines before a 1-1 tie against Nebraska in Lincoln on Sept. 1. After facing Wyoming (1-0-2), Baylor will complete the road trip against Colorado (4-0) in Boulder at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Get Trib headlines sent directly to you, every day.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.