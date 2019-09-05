The Baylor soccer team will continue its long road trip when it faces Wyoming in Laramie at 5 p.m. Friday.
With a win, Paul Jobson can become the winningest coach in Baylor soccer history with 79 wins. He is currently tied with his wife, Marci Jobson, who headed the program from 2008-14 before Paul became the head coach.
The Bears (2-0-1) opened the trip with a 1-0 win over Drake on Aug. 30 in Des Moines before a 1-1 tie against Nebraska in Lincoln on Sept. 1. After facing Wyoming (1-0-2), Baylor will complete the road trip against Colorado (4-0) in Boulder at 2 p.m. Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.