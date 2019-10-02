The Baylor soccer team will host West Virginia in the Bears’ home opener at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Betty Lou Mays Field.

Baylor (5-3-3, 1-1 Big 12) is returning to its friendly confines after splitting a pair of Big 12 matches on the road in Kansas last weekend. The Bears opened conference play by defeating Kansas State, 1-0, on Sept. 26, but then fell to 21st-ranked Kansas, 4-1, on Sunday.

West Virginia (6-3-1, 1-0) defeated Iowa State in its Big 12 opener on Friday.

The Baylor versus West Virginia match will be televised on Big 12 Now on ESPN-Plus.

Longtime Cardinals owner William V. Bidwill dies at 88

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — He owned one of the oldest franchises in professional football and rarely talked about it.

William V. “Bill’’ Bidwill would much rather tell stories about growing up in Chicago, his days in the Navy or the great restaurants in St. Louis than about the current state of his Arizona Cardinals, a franchise that struggled for decades before making a stunning run to the Super Bowl after the 2008 season.

Bidwill, who died Wednesday at age 88, was reviled by fans at times for what they perceived to be his penny-pinching ways. But privately he was an extremely charitable man, distributing money to many local causes, usually done quietly with no publicity. Charitable contributions also were made through the Cardinals Foundation, formed shortly after the franchise moved to Arizona in 1988.

“Our dad passed away today the same way he lived his life: peacefully, with grace, dignity and surrounded by family and loved ones,” Cardinals President Michael Bidwill said in a statement released by the franchise. “We are overwhelmed by the support our family has received, not only now but throughout the latest chapter of his life.”

