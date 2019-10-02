The Baylor soccer team will host West Virginia in the Bears’ home opener at 7 p.m. on Thursday at Betty Lou Mays Field.
Baylor (5-3-3, 1-1 Big 12) is returning to its friendly confines after splitting a pair of Big 12 matches on the road in Kansas last weekend. The Bears opened conference play by defeating Kansas State, 1-0, on Sept. 26, but then fell to 21st-ranked Kansas, 4-1, on Sunday.
West Virginia (6-3-1, 1-0) defeated Iowa State in its Big 12 opener on Friday.
The Baylor versus West Virginia match will be televised on Big 12 Now on ESPN-Plus.
McDonough commits to Baylor softball program
Bosqueville junior infielder Emry McDonough tweeted on Wednesday that she has committed to play softball at Baylor.
McDonough batted .546 and drove in 51 runs in helping Bosqueville reach the regional semifinal round of the playoffs last season. In doing so, she earned Super Centex first-team honors.
McDonough posted pictures wearing a Lady Bears jersey in the dugout and giving the sic ‘em sign with Baylor coach Glenn Moore in announcing her commitment.
Longtime Cardinals owner Bidwill dies
TEMPE, Ariz. — He owned one of the oldest franchises in professional football and rarely talked about it.
William V. “Bill’’ Bidwill Bidwill, who died Wednesday at age 88, was reviled by fans at times for what they perceived to be his penny-pinching ways. But privately he was an extremely charitable man, distributing money to many local causes, usually done quietly with no publicity. Charitable contributions also were made through the Cardinals Foundation, formed shortly after the franchise moved to Arizona in 1988.
“Our dad passed away today the same way he lived his life: peacefully, with grace, dignity and surrounded by family and loved ones,” Cardinals President Michael Bidwill said in a statement released by the franchise. “We are overwhelmed by the support our family has received, not only now but throughout the latest chapter of his life.”
‘Mattress Mack’ hedges Astros offer with wager ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Here’s one Houston Astros fan who’s putting his considerable money where his mouth is.
Jim McIngvale, a 68-year-old mattress store owner from Houston who calls himself “Mattress Mack,” plans to put down at least $1.5 million on the Astros in New Jersey on Thursday.
That’s after wagering $3.5 million on the ‘Stros in Mississippi earlier this week.
The bets could offset potential liability his store might have from a promotion that refunds mattress customers their money if the Astros win the World Series.
“I’m a huge Astros fan, and I have a store promotion where if customers buy a mattress and the Astros win the World Series, they get their money back,” McIngvale told The Associated Press.
Delle Donne has herniated disk in back
WASHINGTON — Washington Mystics star Elena Delle Donne has a herniated disk in her back.
The league’s MVP left Game 2 of the WNBA Finals on Tuesday night after playing only a few minutes in the first quarter because of back spasms. She didn’t return, and an MTI revealed the herniated disk Wednesday. Delle Donne is undergoing treatment and the team said it would update her status Saturday. The series is tied 1-1, with Game 3 at Connecticut on Sunday.
Washington coach Mike Thibault said after the game that when Delle Donne went up for her first layup, her back “grabbed on her,” and she immediately asked to be subbed out.
The 6-foot-5 forward has dealt with illnesses and injuries throughout her career as she’s battled Lyme disease while in college at Delaware and it has flared up during her pro career a few times. While she was playing with Chicago, Delle Donne dealt with back issues that limited her in the Finals in 2014.
Patriots place kicker Gostkowski on IR
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The Patriots have placed kicker Stephen Gostkowski on injured reserve.
The team announced the move Wednesday, but didn’t disclose the 35-year-old’s injury.
He is the fourth Patriots player to go on IR this season, joining receiver N’Keal Harry, left tackle Isaiah Wynn and fullback James Develin.
The franchise’s all-time leading scorer, Gostkowski has appeared in every game for New England since 2011. But he’s struggled thus far in 2019, missing four extra points. He hadn’t missed more than three extra points in any of his previous 13 NFL seasons.
