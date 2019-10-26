The Baylor soccer team will face Iowa State in its home finale at 1 p.m. Sunday at Betty Lou Mays Field.
The Bears (7-6-3, 3-4) are coming off a 2-0 home loss to Texas Tech on Friday. Iowa State is 3-13 overall and last in the Big 12 at 0-7 following Friday’s 3-2 loss to Texas in Austin.
Baylor will play its final regular season game against Oklahoma State in Stillwater on Thursday.
Baylor tennis gains big wins in ITA Regionals
Constantin Frantzen of Baylor had an upset win in Saturday’s ITA Regional at the Hurd Tennis Center, while two doubles teams advanced to the quarterfinals.
Frantzen defeated No. 1 seed and No. 2 ranked Christian Sigsgaard of Texas, 62-64, giving Frantzen a spot in the round of 16 to be played Sunday. Frantzen also defeated Rice’s Karul Paluch, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, in the round of 64.
Frantzen joined his doubles partner, Sven Lah, to beat SMU’s Juan Bianchi and Jan-Simon Vrbsky, 8-3. The two then defeated Texas A&M’s doubles team, 8-6. Bears Ryan Dickerson and Matias Soto also won an 8-3 game against Lamar’s Axel Vila Antuna and Nicolas Mayr, followed by an 8-3 win over Prairie View A&M.
Lah also won in singles, beating Kyle Sillman of SMU 6-0, 6-2, and Marko Galic of Incarnate Word, 7-5, 6-2.
Christopher Frantzen lost in the round of 64, losing to SMU’s Caleb Chakravarthi. Dickerson won his round of 64 match, but fell in the next round.
The Soto/Dickerson doubles team will play third-seed Eric Rutledge and Sumit Sarkar of Rice on Sunday, while Frantzen/Lah will face UT’s Cleeve Harper and Chih Chi Huang. The matches begin at 9 a.m.
Lah will go up against UT’s Jacob Bullard in singles, and Franzen will go against Texas A&M’s Noah Schachter, with both matches scheduled to begin at 10:45 Sunday.
No. 1 UMHB tested in 15-14 win over No. 14 Hardin-Simmons
BELTON – On a day when college football saw upsets throughout the Big 12, the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor came close to the same experience at the hands of rival Hardin-Simmons University Saturday. The No. 1Crusaders kicked a field goal as time expired, giving them a come-from-behind 15-14 win over the No. 14 Cowboys.
While both teams are used to scoring a lot of points in games, Saturday’s play showed both teams are capable of stout defense as well. The first points of the game came at the 14:23 mark of the second half, with HSU (5-2, 4-2 American Southwest Conference) scoring a touchdown and extra point. UMHB (7-0, 6-0 ASC) waited until the quarter was almost over, with 1:28 to go, before scoring their touchdown. Unlike the Cowboys, though, the Crusaders were unable to add the extra point and went into the halftime trailing, 7-6.
Both teams were unable to score in the third quarter until the Cowboys crossed the goal line at 3:48 of the quarter. With the extra point, the Cowboys led, 14-6.
The Crusaders then took over in the fourth quarter, scoring a touchdown with 11:26 to go in the game. The two-point conversion failed, setting up the dramatic final field goal.
UMHB will travel to Louisiana College Saturday for a noon kickoff in Pineville, Louisiana.
Former MLB umpire Meriwether dies at 63
WASHINGTON — Former major league umpire Chuck Meriwether, who was behind the plate when the Boston Red Sox ended their championship drought in 2004, died Saturday. He was 63.
Commissioner Rob Manfred made the announcement hours before Game 4 of the World Series. Meriwether had been ill with cancer and died at home in Nashville, Tennessee.
Meriwether called his first big league game in 1987, was promoted to the full-time American League staff in 1993 and worked for 18 years. He then became a major league umpire supervisor for nine years.
Meriwether had the plate in Game 4 when the Red Sox ended their 86-year title absence by beating St. Louis at Busch Stadium. He also did the 2007 World Series when Boston swept Colorado.
In addition, Meriwether got eight assignments in the Division Series, two in the League Championship Series and two All-Star Games.
“Chuck Meriwether was an accomplished umpire on the field, a role model for our staff and a true gentleman in life,” Manfred said in a statement. “Chuck will be remembered for his genial manner and the outstanding example he set for others, particularly for African American umpires who followed him.”
Earlier this month, major league umpire Eric Cooper died at 52, two weeks after working the ALDS between the New York Yankees and Minnesota.
