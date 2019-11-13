Baylor baseball picked up 15 players for the 2021 season on Wednesday, the opening day of the NCAA’s fall signing period.
The Bears add eight pitchers, six position players and one two-way player. Twelve hail from Texas with one apiece from California, Florida and Nevada. The Bears dipped into the high school ranks for 14 of 15 signees, with one commit hailing from junior college.
The pitchers include lefties Ty Fontenot of San Antonio Brandeis and Luke Thompson of Cypress Christian, plus right-handers Joey Schott of Los Altos, Calif., Cole Stasio of Davie, Fla., Adam Muirhead of Rockport-Fulton, Drew Leach of Strake Jesuit in Houston, Grant Golomb of Southlake Carroll, and Zac Childers of College Station. Additionally, Cam Caley of The Woodlands is a left-handed pitcher who can also play outfield.
Position players in the class include infielder/outfielder Alex Gonzales of Argyle, catcher JD Gregson of Frisco Wakeland, outfielder Ryan Patterson of Prestonwood Christian, infielder Jake Pineda of the College of Southern Nevada, infielder Tre Richardson of Kingwood, and outfielder Jacob Schoenvogel of Cy-Fair.
BU soccer gets hefty haulBaylor signed nine soccer players, making it one of the biggest classes in program history.
The class includes forward Mackenzie Anthony from Wheaton (Ill.) North High School; midfielder Mackenzie Davis from ThunderRidge High School in Highlands Ranch; Colo.; midfielder Taylor Dellosso from Grapevine; and forward Adrianna Ghafari from Katy Seven Lakes.
Joining them are midfielder Sarah Hornyak from Southlake Carroll; midfielder Chloe Japic from Palo Alto (Calif.) Senior High School; midfielder Brooklyn Kouns from Klein; midfielder Gabby Mueller from Dakota High School in Macomb, Mich.; and goalkeeper Lauren Traywick from Round Rock.
“When it’s all said and done this will be one of the biggest recruiting classes we have had at Baylor,” said Baylor coach Paul Jobson. “It will also be one of the most talented.”
BU softball adds fiveBaylor signed five softball players in a class that’s ranked in the top 20 by Extra Innings Softball.
The class includes Robinson outfielder Taylor Strain; Georgetown catcher Sydney Collazos; pitcher Maren Judisch from Des Moines (Iowa) Christian; catcher Zadie LaValley from Carl Albert High School in Choctaw City, Okla.; and Splendora pitcher Caleigh Millican
“I’m extremely happy with the results of this recruiting effort by my staff,” said Baylor coach Glenn Moore. “This year, the focus was on strengthening our bullpen, and we have certainly done that. In doing this, we also have the versatility to allow for a stronger offense. (Taylor) Strain is the lone true position player, and she will surely uphold the reputation of our traditionally strong outfield.”
Baylor golf nabs pair
Baylor men’s golf signed a pair of high school seniors on Wednesday, head coach Mike McGraw announced.
Baylor inked Trey Bosco of Austin, Texas and Luke Morgan of Guthrie, Okla.
“I am excited about these two players,” McGraw said. “I have watched Trey closely for several years at tournaments throughout the state, and he has always impressed me with his competitive drive and discipline. Luke is the first player I have signed from Oklahoma, my long-time home, so that is special to me.”
He is also a very gifted athlete, which I think is a great benefit.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.