Since Dave Aranda was named Baylor’s head football coach on Jan. 16, he and his staff have traveled all over Texas to meet high school players and coaches while checking in on the Bears’ 2020 signees.
The coaches he retained from former head coach Matt Rhule’s staff – outside linebackers coach Joey McGuire and tight ends coach Shawn Bell along with football relations staff member David Wetzel – have lived on the recruiting trail with Wednesday’s February signing period approaching fast.
On Friday, Aranda tweeted that the Baylor coaching staff had visited 270 Texas schools in 10 days.
The 12 players Baylor signed during the NCAA’s early period in December have liked what they’ve seen from Aranda and the coaching staff he’s building.
Even though Rhule jumped to the NFL’s Carolina Panthers on Jan. 7, they’re looking forward to playing under Aranda in this new era of Baylor football.
“It’s great what happened for Coach Rhule, but having a coach come from just winning a national championship is huge,” said safety Devin Neal from Frederick Douglass High School in Lexington, Ky. “I’ve been seeing (Aranda’s staff) here and there. They know what they’re doing and I trust them.”
Three days after LSU beat Clemson for the national championship, Aranda got his first head coaching job at Baylor after more than two decades of coaching defense on the college level.
Aranda spent the last four years as LSU’s defensive coordinator molding some of the best defenses in the country.
“I think it’s a great hire,” said tight end Drake Dabney from Cypress Ranch High School, a three-star recruit who signed with Baylor in December. “His knowledge of defense and offense is great for Baylor and he is coming from a national championship program.”
Aranda is getting close to completing his coaching staff after hiring offensive coordinator Larry Fedora, defensive coordinator Ron Roberts, wide receivers coach Jorge Munoz, offensive line coach Joe Wickline, defensive line coach Dennis Johnson and cornerbacks coach Brian Stewart.
Dabney has already met Stewart after he visited his high school in the Houston area. Stewart was an NFL coach for the Detroit Lions the last two seasons and was previously the defensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys from 2007-08.
“Coach Aranda told me they’ve known each other quite a while,” Dabney said. “I know he’s bringing a lot of great coaches from the pro and college level.”
Dabney is also glad Bell was retained on Aranda’s staff because they’ve already formed a close relationship.
“I’m happy Coach Bell is staying because he’s the first person I ever talked to from Baylor,” Dabney said. “It’s great to have somebody there I already knew.”
Neal has a similar feeling about Aranda’s decision to keep McGuire on staff. Both Bell and McGuire are former Texas high school head coaches who have deep recruiting ties to the state, but they appeal to recruits regardless of where they’re from.
“He’s cool,” Neal said. “I stay in touch with Coach McGuire and I was really happy when they kept him.”
Three 2020 signees have already enrolled at Baylor this semester, including Newton defensive end James Sylvester, Lamar Consolidated running back Taye McWilliams and Kilgore College offensive lineman Mose Jeffery.
Most of the 2020 class will enroll at Baylor this summer, but the players have stayed in touch with each other through social media.
“We have a group chat and everyone seems like they’re on board and ready to go,” Dabney said.
Though they’re coming to Baylor on a football scholarship, academics also play a big part in the recruiting process for most players. Baylor’s academic reputation helped sway Neal to make the move from Kentucky to Texas.
“I like the school, and I’m leaning toward studying economics,” Neal said. “The stadium and football facilities are top notch. I came to a game last year when they played Texas and Baylor won (24-10).”
Many of the Baylor recruits are on campus for their official visits this weekend to meet Aranda and his coaching staff and to get a better feel for their expectations. They’ll also get a deeper look at McLane Stadium and the rest of the football team’s facilities.
Neal was a two-way high school star in Kentucky who played running back and defensive back, but he expects to play safety at Baylor.
“I played a good amount of offense and defense in high school,” Neal said. “Coach Aranda talked to me on the phone and was letting me know he wants to put me in position to make plays.”
While Baylor’s coaches will focus mostly on recruiting Texas high school players, they’ve already shown they’ll look all over the country for players.
Three days after Aranda was named coach, 2020 offensive line recruit Micah Mazzccua from St Frances Academy in Baltimore flipped his commitment from Michigan to Baylor.
Jayson Jones, a defensive lineman from Calera, Ala., plans to announce his 2020 college plans on Wednesday after narrowing his choices to Baylor, Alabama, Oregon and Georgia Tech.
Baylor has also offered a scholarship to pro-style quarterback Blake Shapen, a 2020 recruit from Evangel Christian Academy in Shreveport. Safety Mike Harris, a 2020 recruit from Phenix, Ala., is also a top target for the Bears.
It appears Baltimore’s St. Frances Academy will be a major recruiting hub for Baylor since scholarships have already been offered to 2021 offensive line recruit Andrew Adair, 2022 offensive line recruit Andre Roye, 2021 linebacker recruit Aaron Willis, 2021 defensive line recruit Katron Evans and 2022 linebacker recruit Jaishawn Barham.
Along with the out of state recruits, Baylor is also hoping to seal its 2020 class with Texas recruits, including Manor defensive end Princely Umanmielen and Fort Bend Marshall dual-threat quarterback Malik Hornsby. Lawton (Okla.) safety Chateau Reed has been committed to Baylor since June 2019.
Though the head coaches have changed, Dabney is happy to join a Baylor football program that appears to have a great future following last year’s 11-3 finish that included appearances in the Big 12 championship game and the Sugar Bowl.
“I watched the Sugar Bowl and a lot of games on TV,” Dabney said. “It was awesome to watch how they turned the program around and competed at a high level, and I’m looking forward to being part of that going forward.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.