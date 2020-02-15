Baylor women’s basketball signees Sarah Andrews and Hannah Gusters have been selected to play in the Jordan Brand Classic, a high school all-star game featuring elite male and female high school seniors.
Andrews and Gusters, teammates at Irving MacArthur, are both ranked in the top 10 nationally in the class of 2020. They signed their national letters of intent to Baylor together on Nov. 13 at a ceremony at MacArthur High School.
The Jordan Brand Classic, now in its 19th year, will held in Chicago at the Wintrust Arena with the girls game tipping at 6 p.m. on March 27.
Gusters, a 6-foot-4 post, is averaging 22 points and 10 rebounds, and Andrews, a 5-7 point guard, is averaging 14 points and six assists. They led MacArthur to the District 6-6A title and the top seed from the district entering the upcoming playoffs.
BU women’s tennis hosting Illinois on Community Day
The Baylor women’s tennis team will face Illinois at noon on Sunday at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center.
The Bears (6-0) will be trying to notch their first 7-0 start since 2015 and their first win ever over Illinois (3-5).
All five of Illinois’ losses this season have come to teams ranked in the Top 20 in the ITA. The Illini have lost to to No. 5 Duke, No. 7 Texas, No. 2 UCLA and Friday it fell to No. 20 Texas A&M in College Station.
Baylor received votes in Monday’s ITA Top 25 and have been idle since a 6-1 win over Nebraska on Feb. 8. Baylor is 0-4 all-time vs. the Illini, last facing the team nearly a year ago to the day when the Bears fell 6-1 in Champaign, Ill.
Baylor’s Cub Club Tennis Program, which is free to all youth ages 3-13, will start at 11 a.m. It’s also Community Day at Hawkins Indoor with Baylor supporting Mission Waco. Fans are encourage to bring donations of $5 gift cards, paper plates & napkins, dish soap and laundry detergent, and variety chip packs to help the cause.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.