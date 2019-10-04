Baylor senior Angie Shakhraichuk had a busy Friday, advancing to the H-E-B Invitational singles and doubles quarterfinals with a win in each at the Hurd Tennis Center. Five Bears competed in a 12-team field in the annual ITA individual tournament, and Baylor combined to go 3-3 on the singles court and 1-2 in doubles.

Shakhraichuk was the No. 2 seed in the “gold” singles draw, earning a bye in the 30-woman field. She needed three sets to down Illinois’ Emilee Duong in the round of 16, 6-3, 3-6, 1-0 (10-8). The senior also teamed up with junior Kris Sorokolet in doubles to defeat Kentucky’s Carrla Birbau and Diana Tkachenko, 6-2.

Baylor’s pair will square off vs. Auburn’s Lindsay Song and Yu Chen at 9 a.m. Saturday in the quarterfinals. Shakhraichuk will then turn right around and face Tkachenko in singles quarterfinals at approximately 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

Get Trib headlines sent directly to you, every day.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Recommended for you

Load comments