COLLEGE STATION — Baylor cross country junior T.J. Sugg finished in second place at Friday’s Texas A&M Invitational, while both the BU men’s and women’s teams finished second in the team races.
The host Aggies swept the team titles.
It was a big-time effort from Sugg, who made a frenetic push in the final 2,000 meters of the 8,000-meter race. Sugg finished in 24:49.3, behind only UT Rio Grande-Valley’s Abraham Chirchir at 24:36.9.
Freshman Ryan Hodge (seventh, 25:11.6) and junior Connor Laktasic (eighth, 25:12.0) also earned top-10 finishes for Baylor.
On the women’s side, Baylor’s Lindsay Walton picked up her second third-place finish of the season, clocking in at 18:13.2 in the 5,000-meter race. Two other BU runners finished in the top 10 – sophomore Celia Holmes (ninth, 18:44.1) and senior Gabby Satterlee (10th, 18:49).
Baylor’s next meet will be Oct. 5 at the Chile Pepper Festival in Fayetteville, Ark.
