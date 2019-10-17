Baylor junior Matias Soto fought his way into the quarterfinals of the Oracle Pro Series Waco tournament on Thursday with a three-set victory over Virginia’s Brandon Nakashima at Baylor’s Hurd Tennis Center.

Soto battled back from a break down in the third set to defeat Nakashima, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(6) in a match that lasted two hours, 39 minutes.

The Baylor junior will now face the Rinky Hijikata-Aidan Mchugh winner in the quarterfinals, which will take place at Hurd Tennis Center on Friday.

On the women’s side, Baylor’s Mel Krywoj fell in the second round to Lorraine Guillermo, 6-3, 6-4.

The Oracle Pro Series – Waco will be hosting a free Kids’ Day on Saturday morning from 9-10am at Hurd Tennis Center. Tennis pros and Baylor tennis athletes will lead fun tennis games and drills and food will be provided for all children who attend.

Get Trib headlines sent directly to you, every day.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments