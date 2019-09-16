MIDLAND – Baylor junior Kristina Sorokolet advanced to the finals of the ITA Midland Raquet Club Collegiate Invitational before falling to Texas Tech’s Olivia Peet, 6-3, 6-4, on Sunday.

Sorokolet went 4-1 on the weekend, including a win over Baylor sophomore Paula Baranano in the semifinals.

Baranano went 3-1 in singles play and teamed with sophomore Anastasia Kharitonova to go 3-1 in doubles play as they also reached the tournament semifinals.

With the productive weekend, Sorokolet improved 14-4 all-time in the fall season. Baranano reached 11 career wins with her three singles victories.

