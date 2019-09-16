MIDLAND – Baylor junior Kristina Sorokolet advanced to the finals of the ITA Midland Racquet Club Collegiate Invitational before falling to Texas Tech’s Olivia Peet, 6-3, 6-4, on Sunday.
Sorokolet went 4-1 on the weekend, including a win over Baylor sophomore Paula Baranano in the semifinals.
Baranano went 3-1 in singles play and teamed with sophomore Anastasia Kharitonova to go 3-1 in doubles play as they also reached the tournament semifinals.
With the productive weekend, Sorokolet improved 14-4 all-time in the fall season. Baranano reached 11 career wins with her three singles victories.
Baylor women’s golf in 6th after two roundsTOLEDO, Ohio – After two rounds of golf, Baylor women find themselves in sixth-place the Glass City Invitational Monday. The Bears shot 293-298—591, putting them 15 over par going into the final round Tuesday.
Leading the field is Florida 581, followed by Michigan State (+7), Illinois (+9), Michigan (+11) and Furman (+11). Trailing Baylor’s +15 are Texas A&M (+19), Northwestern (+24), Coastal Carolina (+29), Ohio State (+30), Wisconsin (+33), South Florida (+39) and tourney host Toledo(+81).
Baylor women hold four of the top 25 posts individually. Elodie Chapalet is tied for 12th 73-74—147 (+3). She is followed by Fiona Liddell and Diane Baillieux, tied for 18th 148. Gurleen Kaur is tied for 23rd 149.
Baylor will play the final round Tuesday with Furman, Texas A&M and Northwestern, beginning 7 a.m. The round will be televised on ESPN3 11 a.m.
FCA Basketball Academy coming
The Fellowship of Christian Athletes will be holding an FCA Basketball Academy beginning Sept. 23.
The academy will run for eight Mondays from Sept. 23 to Nov. 18, with one night off on Oct. 14. It will be held Crestview Church of Christ (7129 Delhi in Woodway), and is open to boys and girls ages 9-14. The cost is $40.
To ask questions, call Larren Silver (254) 498-6043.
Baylor baseball adds to coaching staff
Baylor baseball has added Mitch Karraker to its staff as a volunteer assistant coach.
Karraker comes to Baylor from Oregon, where he has been since 2009, first as a player and then later on the coaching staff. For the past four years he has coached catchers, and spent one year as the Ducks’ pitching coach. He also had a stint on the coaching staff for the U.S. National Team in 2016.
In a statement, Baylor head coach Steve Rodriguez said he was excited to bring Karraker on board, and called him an “outstanding addition” to the staff.
