Baylor junior Kristina Sorokolet advanced to the “Gold” draw consolation finals with a pair of wins on the singles court, and she along with teammate Angelina Shakhraichuk, advanced to the doubles semifinals before bowing out to a pair from Kentucky on Saturday in the HEB Invitational at the Hurd Tennis Center.

Sorokolet defeated Kentucky’s Carla Girbau and Illinois’ Josie Frazier in straight sets, respectively, to advance to the consolation singles finals Sunday morning. She’ll face off against Houston’s Azul Pedemonti, who needed a marathon to beat Baylor’s Anastasia Kharitonova in three sets in the other consolation semifinal, 6-7 (4-7), 6-3, 1-0 (10-5).

Shakhraichuk was the lone Bear in the “Gold” draw winners’ bracket Saturday, but she fell in the quarterfinals in a three-set heartbreaker to Kentucky’s Diana Tkachenko, 2-6, 6-3, 1-0 (12-10).

Sorokolet and Shakhraichuk lost in the semifinals after two wins Friday on the doubles court. Auburn’s Lindsay Song and Yu Chen dropped the Baylor pair, 6-3.

