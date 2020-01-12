RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. — Baylor women’s tennis senior Angie Shakhraichuk defeated teammate Mel Krywoj, 6-2, 6-0, to claim the singles title on Sunday at the USTA National Collegiate Tennis Classic.
Shakhraichuk, a native of Kiev, Ukraine, defeated Virginia’s Camille Favero in two sets, beat Baylor’s Alicia Herrero Linana in three sets in the quarterfinals, and downed Wake Forest’s Eliza Omirou in the semifinals in two sets.
“This is great win for Angie,” Baylor coach Joey Scrivano said. “She battled through injury last season, which caused her to miss the majority of the year. She’s mentally tough, coachable and has a lot of grit. She’s worked hard off the court with her performance team to get healthy and get to this level. She’s deserving of winning a title like this.”
Representatives from Baylor, USC, Wake Forest, Virginia and Arizona State played in the three-day even. For the weekend, Baylor went 12-7 in singles matches and 0-3 in doubles.
Baylor opens the 2020 spring season Friday versus Georgia State at 6 p.m. at the Hurd Tennis Center.
Patriots’ Edelman arrested in California
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — New England Patriots star Julian Edelman was arrested in Southern California on suspicion of misdemeanor vandalism after jumping on the hood of someone’s car, authorities said Sunday.
Edelman, 33, caused unspecified damage when he jumped on the vehicle Saturday night on a commercial block of Beverly Hills, police Lt. Elisabeth Albanese said in a statement.
Edelman was released on a citation and is scheduled to appear in court April 13. It wasn’t known Sunday if he had an attorney, and the Patriots had no immediate comment.
The wide receiver made huge plays during the Patriots’ historic comeback victory over Atlanta in the Super Bowl following the 2016 season. He won Super Bowl MVP honors in New England’s victory last season over the Rams.
Edelman led the Patriots during the regular season with 100 receptions, 1,117 yards and six touchdowns. But nagging injuries took a toll. He was mostly a non-factor in New England’s wild-card upset loss to the Tennessee Titans.
