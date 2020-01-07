After a three-year whirlwind in which he rebuilt the Baylor University football program back to a Big 12 and national power, Matt Rhule agreed to a seven-year contract to become the head coach of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers on Tuesday.
Though Rhule had been open about his ambition to coach in the NFL since he arrived at Baylor in December 2016, he said the decision to leave was “gut wrenching.”
“It was hard just because I love those players,” Rhule said. “The players have been texting me all day. They understand. They all want to go to the NFL, and it’s my chance to go to the NFL. But it doesn’t take away from how much I care about them. But the Panthers were first class in every way throughout the entire process. It just seemed like a unique opportunity to go to the next level and put a process in place that’s going to win.”
Rhule, 44, interviewed with the Panthers on Monday in Waco and was expected to interview with the New York Giants on Tuesday. Rhule’s only previous NFL experience was as an assistant offensive line coach for the Giants in 2012.
But Rhule did not make the trip to New York to interview with the Giants after agreeing with the Panthers to a seven-year deal worth $60 million with incentives that could be worth up to $70 million, according to ESPN. Carolina also had to pay Rhule’s buyout to Baylor that is worth $6 million, ESPN reported.
Anticipating high NFL interest in Rhule, Baylor had signed him to a contract extension to 2028 in September. Rhule had interviewed with the Indianapolis Colts following his debut 1-11 season in 2017 and interviewed with the New York Jets after Baylor’s 7-6 season in 2018.
Baylor Athletics Director Mack Rhoades knew there would be even greater NFL interest in Rhule after leading the Bears to an 11-3 record this season, including a berth in the Big 12 championship game and the program’s first Sugar Bowl appearance since 1957. The Bears dropped a 26-14 decision to the University of Georgia in the Sugar Bowl.
“We are grateful to Matt Rhule for all that he has done for Baylor football and for the university over the last three years,” Rhoades said in a statement. “While our hope was that Matt would be our coach for many years to come, we knew there was a possibility that the NFL would come calling. Matt’s time with Baylor marks one of the greatest turnarounds in college football history. Together, he and his staff have moved the program forward both on and off the field.”
National search
Rhoades said he has launched a national search for a new coach but will not make any comments on prospective candidates until Baylor is ready to introduce Rhule’s successor.
Numerous Baylor players tweeted out their support for Baylor assistant coach Joey McGuire to replace Rhule as head coach. After a highly successful head coaching career at Cedar Hill High School where he won three state championships, McGuire has served as tight ends and defensive line coach for the Bears the last three seasons under Rhule.
Before the 2019 season, McGuire was named an associate head coach under Rhule, who would like to see one of his staff members promoted to head coach.
“I don’t want to single out just one guy on the staff because we have great coaches on the staff,” Rhule said. “But Joey’s a tremendous leader. He was my assistant head coach for a reason. He was one of the greatest high school coaches in the history of Texas when it came out this year. The players are saying they found a way to do things that works, so they want to keep it that way.
“But I have so much confidence in Mack. The hardest phone call for me was calling him because he hired a guy from Philly to come here and he saw this and he gave me an opportunity, and I’m very grateful for that. I’m sure he’ll make a great decision.”
Rhule indicated he would take some of his Baylor staff to Carolina but believes some coaches will want to stay at the university. Several Baylor coaches have NFL coaching experience, including defensive coordinator Phil Snow, wide receivers coach Frisman Jackson, and co-offensive coordinators Jeff Nixon and Glenn Thomas.
“We’ll kind of figure out our staff in Carolina as we move forward,” Rhule said. “I’ve got to get there first and kind of get the lay of the land. But we have great coaches. I think a lot of guys would love to have the opportunity to stay.”
Open with players
Rhule was open with his Baylor players about his NFL ambitions. Three days before the New Year’s Day Sugar Bowl, he told them he would listen to NFL teams interested in him. Several players told reporters they would be supportive of him if he chose to jump to the NFL.
“I think part of my job is to teach them to be the very best versions of themselves as they can be,” Rhule said. “I try to mentor that, even when it’s something hard, when it’s something like this when I’m giving them news that maybe they don’t want to hear. I think it’s important to be honest. I told the guys when I was going to interview. After I got done with the interview (with the Panthers) last night, I texted back and forth with (Baylor All-America defensive lineman) James Lynch, and he just asked me how it went and what I thought. So I’ve tried to be honest with them because that’s what they deserved.”
Though Rhule only has one year of previous NFL coaching experience, he has been considered a hot prospect because of his success in rebuilding two college programs.
Before coming to Baylor, Rhule built the Temple University Owls from 2-10 in 2013 to 6-6 in 2014 before recording a pair of 10-win seasons.
Rhule took over a Baylor program that had been in the throes of a sexual assault scandal under former coach Art Briles. Taking over a depleted roster, Rhule not only rebuilt the program on the field, but was even more proud of how his players became good citizens off the field while graduating at a high rate.
“I’m proud of the football process, and I give that credit to the players. To go from 11 losses to 11 wins is really something,” Rhule said. “But I’m more proud of the stuff off the field, the commitment to not just getting a degree but to getting an education, GPA rising and community service rising, the caliber of men that are leaving the program — even all throughout the Sugar Bowl week, the Sugar Bowl reps talking about how first class our team was with every turn.”
Rhule will take over a Panthers team that is coming off two straight losing seasons, finishing 7-9 in 2018 and 5-11 in 2019. The Panthers fired coach Ron Rivera on Dec. 3 after the team had gone 5-7, and they lost their last four games under interim coach Perry Fewell.
The Panthers had gone 76-63-1 in nine seasons under Rivera, including a 15-1 regular season record in 2015. They won the NFC title to reach the Super Bowl, where they lost to the Denver Broncos. Rivera recently became the head coach of the Washington Redskins.
“At the end of the day, I’m a competitor,” Rhule said. “So it’s a chance to go coach at the highest level and hope that someday you can hoist a trophy over your head and say that you were the best and your team was the best.”
