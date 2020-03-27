Baylor equestrian's Rachael Davis was named a NCEA first-team All-American in flat riding.
Davis, a two-time Big 12 flat rider of the year, went an impressive 11-2 in the flat and 5-5-1 in fences for a 16-7-1 overall record on the season.
Additionally, Baylor's Madison Day and Maddie Vorhies were named honorable mention All-American in fences.
Day posted a 9-3 fences record and a 3-2 mark in Big 12 play. Vorhies posted a 4-0-1 record in fences while also participating in eight exhibition rides during her freshman season.
