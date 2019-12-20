Baylor’s Yossiana Pressley and the BU volleyball program grew by leaps and bounds in 2019.
Big ones.
As such, the junior All-American was honored as the AVCA Division I National Player of the Year on Friday. She’s the first Baylor player ever to win the award, which comes a day after Baylor coach Ryan McGuyre won National Coach of the Year recognition.
Pressley soared for 546 kills in her junior year, an average of 5.41 kills per set that ranked second nationally. She hit at a .276 percentage and added 16 service aces, 46 blocks and 245 digs.
“Yossi was an unstoppable force for us offensively and deeply committed to defense all season long,” McGuyre said. “Her ability to elevate and dominate has given the Baylor family so much to celebrate. I am so proud of Yossi for not only being named National Player of the Year this season, but also for being one of our determined servant-leaders on our team.”
Pressley was also the winner of the Big 12 Player of the Year and Southwest Regional Player of the Year awards. Additionally, ESPNW named Pressley as its National Player of the Year this week.
Pressley now has 1,454 kills for her Baylor career, which ranks seventh all-time in program history. The school’s all-time leader is Elisha Polk, who went for 2,272 kills from 1996-99, while Katie Staiger (2013-17) ranked second with 1,700.
