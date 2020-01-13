Baylor’s John Morris has been honored as the 2019 Texas Co-Sportcaster of the Year, as chosen by the National Sports Media Association. Morris shared the award with WFAA-TV’s Dale Hansen.
Morris, Baylor’s assistant athletic director for broadcasting and the “Voice of the Bears,” wins the award for the first time in his 33-year career at Baylor. He also becomes the first Texas Sportscaster of the Year winner from outside the state’s four largest markets of Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio and Austin. The award is in its 61st year.
Morris worked alongside Frank Fallon for eight years, and is in his 25th year as the main play-by-play voice for Baylor athletics. His duties include providing play-by-play for Baylor football and men’s basketball, in addition to offering daily Baylor and Big 12 programming on the “John Morris Show” each weekday on ESPN Central Texas Radio.
Morris has called 381 straight Baylor football games. He will be recognized at the NSMA’s 61st annual awards banquet June 27-29 in Winston-Salem, N.C.
