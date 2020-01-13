Baylor consensus All-America defensive end James Lynch declared for the NFL draft on Monday, forgoing his senior year.
Lynch earned Big 12 defensive player of the year in 2019 as he led the Big 12 and tied for sixth nationally with a school-record 13.5 sacks. Lynch also recorded 19.5 tackles for loss while recovering two fumbles and breaking up five passes.
Lynch leaves Baylor as the school’s all-time sack leader with 22.
Lynch announced his decision on Twitter, saying “Choosing Baylor was the best decision of my life. My brothers and I poured our heart and soul into Baylor as we transformed this program into the toughest, most competitive and hardest working team in the country. I am so proud of what we accomplished, going from 1-11 to 11-3 in three seasons.”
After arriving at Baylor, Matt Rhule made it a priority to recruit Lynch out of Round Rock High School. Lynch immediately made an impact as he collected three sacks as a freshman before recording 5.5 as a junior.
He helped transform a Baylor defense that led the Big 12 with 46 sacks and 30 forced turnovers in 2019. The 6-4, 290-pound Lynch’s strength and quickness should translate well to the NFL.
“He was a freshman All-American which is hard to do, but he’s gotten bigger and stronger,” said Baylor defensive coordinator Phil Snow in December. “He’s a big kid who has a lot of finesse to him, which is really unique. A lot of the big kids aren’t as slippery.
“He seems to sliver through things and gets around the corner. He’ll hit the quarterback two, three, four times a game and he’ll get two sacks. Plus he’s an intelligent kid. Put all those things together and he’s made a lot of plays for us.”
Lynch is the second Baylor defensive player to forgo his senior year to declare for the NFL draft. Fourth-year junior all-Big 12 safety Grayland Arnold made his decision last week.
With Lynch and Arnold gone, the Bears will lose nine starters from their defense since seven were seniors. Baylor’s only two returning defensive starters are all-Big 12 linebacker Terrel Bernard and cornerback Raleigh Texada.
