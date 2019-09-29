DOHA, Qatar — In the first mixed 4x400-meter relay in World Championships history, Baylor alum Wil London ran a split of 44.54 on the leadoff leg to help the United States win the gold medal with a world-record time of 3:09.34 Sunday at the 2019 IAAF World Championships.
London, alongside Allyson Felix, Courtney Okolo and Michael Cherry, took down the world record of 3:12.42 that was set just a day ago in the prelims. London took the lead for Team USA, and it was never relinquished. The Waco High product handed off to Felix, who passed the baton to Okolo before Cherry ran the anchor leg to secure the historic gold medal for the United States.
London still has the men's 4x400-meter relay remaining in Doha, with the heats slated for next Saturday and the finals a day later.
