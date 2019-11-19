On the Baylor volleyball roster she’s listed as a setter, but Hannah Lockin can’t really be confined to that one term.
The setter is most known for providing assistance, literally setting up her teammates for kill opportunities. But Lockin shouldn’t be “locked in” to that simple description. She assists the No. 3-ranked Bears in myriad other ways.
She’s a digger, a dumper, a blocker, a server, an encourager.
“I’d say that’s one reason why I really enjoy playing a lot of positions, just because it’s fun to learn,” Lockin said. “I want to be the best at whatever it is. So to have more things like digging, defense, blocking, serving, setting, dumping, hitting, whatever it is. I’m like, OK, I want to be the best. So whenever I get to train at those it’s really awesome to take the opportunity to train hard.”
Lockin is Baylor’s chameleon, able to adapt to whatever the current environment may be. She not only leads the Big 12 with 11.46 assists per set, but she has tagged 65 kills with a .357 hitting percentage, stuffed foes for 56 blocks, scooped up 206 digs, and has spun home a team-best 18 service aces.
Baylor coach Ryan McGuyre didn’t hesitate to christen Lockin as a potential All-American.
“All of our significant wins, she’s been first and foremost the reason why,” McGuyre said. “And again, they multiply each other. When Lockin’s good, Yossi (Pressley) is 10 times better. And when Lockin’s good, that’s why you see Marieke (van der Mark) hit .600 and Shelly (Fanning) hitting .700 and Gia (Milana) hitting .400. Those are the things we need to win.”
It hasn’t always been a breeze for the junior from Des Moines, Iowa. After a stellar debut her freshman year at Baylor in 2017, Lockin seemed destined for greatness coming into last season. But the year didn’t get started off on the right foot.
Lockin sprained her foot shortly before the season opener, and missed the first three matches of the year. She eventually worked her way back and formed a successful tag-team partnership with fellow setter Hannah Fluegel. Nevertheless, it still didn’t play out the way she envisioned.
But Lockin exudes a glass-half-full positivity. Not necessarily in a bubbly, I’ve-always-got-to-be-up kind of way, but more of an authentic, forward-looking, how-can-I-learn-from-this approach.
“It was a challenge, and it was tough, but it makes me thankful this year that I’ve gotten to start off healthy and strong,” Lockin said. “Also, it taught me a lot about when I did get to come back, and if something like that were to happen again, I’m still the same player that I was. I can still perform how I was and train how I was, and still be a good teammate, even when I’m playing or not.”
Her teammates are grateful that she’s fully healthy and on the court. Lockin’s impact on a match may not be as powerful as the hard-hitting Stafford or as dynamic as the gravity-defying Pressley, but it’s the most wide-ranging of any player on Baylor’s roster.
She could drive a dump truck in her spare time, given her prowess at dumping. In volleyball terms, the dump refers to that sneak attack by a setter where she perches under a ball as if she’s going to set up a teammate, only to redirect the ball over the net instead.
Lockin said she employs a variety of different dumps, from the traditional two-handed fake-set to the quicker, one-handed spike for the kill.
“Sometimes the straight-down aggressive (dump) is always the way to go, but sometimes there are special placements that are better, depending on what we’re doing with our offense and what their defense is doing,” she said. “So, it’s really awesome to get one out of feel in the middle of the play, but often I do have voices from my teammates and my coaches that are helping me just locate those.”
Someday, Lockin hopes to be one of those voices from the sideline. She is majoring in corporate communications, in an accelerated program that will result in her acquiring both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees simultaneously in 2021. Though she’s open to playing volleyball professionally, she more likely will pursue coaching or another ancillary position to a college program, like an academic adviser.
Long before that graduation, she has another major event coming on her docket. Lockin is engaged to Baylor football kicker Jay Sedwick, and they’re set to be married next May.
Asked if she has sought out Stafford on advice on how to juggle married life and volleyball, Lockin said, “I need to. I told her, ‘Shelly, you’ve got to do good at this because you’re paving the way for me.’”
For now, the wedding plans can wait. Lockin is locked and loaded for Baylor’s home stretch of the season, starting with Wednesday’s rematch with No. 1-ranked Texas.
“It’s about having the shot at Texas again, that’s really exciting. But it’s also knowing that I will never play Texas with Braya, Shelly, Gia, Tara, Nicole and Hannah,” said Lockin, referring to Baylor’s six seniors. “At home, in front of the crowd, for the Big 12. I feel like that’s something to keep in mind and cherish.”
However the rest of this season plays out, Lockin said she’ll remain grateful.
“It’s better than I could have ever dreamed as a kid,” she said. “It’s been really cool just to see how our hard work has paid off and how our investing in one another and in the team and the volleyball itself and each other has really blossomed.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.