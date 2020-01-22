After his national-leading performance to start the year, Baylor sophomore pole vaulter KC Lightfoot won Big 12 Track and Field Athlete of the Week honors on Wednesday.
Lightfoot cleared 18-81/4 in Baylor’s opening meet last weekend in Iowa City, Iowa. That set an indoor school record and showed up as the No. 1 effort in the country. He just missed clearing a 19-foot bar, but still won the event and claimed the meet’s Field Athlete of the Meet honor.
It’s the second Big 12 weekly honor of Lightfoot’s career.
One blowout, one close game, but two road wins for MCC
TERRELL — Chalk up two more wins for the McLennan basketball teams.
MCC’s women opened the day by smashing Southwestern Christian, 84-47, to run their conference record to 5-1. Then in the second game, MCC’s men pulled out a 60-53 win over the Rams.
The Highlanders (12-9, 3-2) built as much as a 15-point lead in the first half, but SWCC made several runs to get back in it. Late in the game, MCC’s Lorenzo Anderson started an 8-0 run with a driving bucket. Again the Rams rallied to pull within 56-52 with 48 seconds to go, but that’s as close as they’d get.
Chris Pryor’s 16 points led MCC, while Anderson had 13 and Asare Otchere added 11.
The women’s contest didn’t require as much drama, as the Highlassies (15-5 overall) had their shots falling throughout. They led by as much as 26 points, with four players cracking double figures — Mele Kaloni Kailahi (17), Jade Bradley (15), Ny’Asia Goldman (12) and Kenidi White (10).
Both MCC teams will play their third games in six days on Saturday, when they face Grayson in Waco.
Flyers mascot under investigation for alleged assault
PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty is under investigation for allegedly assaulting a 13-year-old boy during a photo shoot, police said.
Chris Greenwell and his son Brandon met the hairy, googly-eyed mascot at a November event for season ticket holders. Brandon patted Gritty on the head after he and his father posed for a photo with him at the Wells Fargo Center, Greenwell told The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Greenwell said that as Brandon walked away, Gritty ran out of his chair and “punched my son as hard as he could.”
Greenwell, who told the newspaper that he only wanted an apology and something special for his son, filed a complaint with police Dec. 21. A police spokesperson said Tuesday that the investigation is “active and ongoing.”
Officials at Comcast Spectacor, the company that owns the Flyers, said it conducted an investigation but couldn’t verify whether the alleged assault happened.
Manning retires after 16 seasons, 2 Super Bowls
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Eli Manning is ending a 16-year NFL career that saw him recognized as a great quarterback, a leader, a solid citizen and the man who led the New York Giants back into prominence with two Super Bowl titles.
Manning, who set almost every Giants passing record in career solely based in New Jersey’s Meadowlands, has retired, the Giants said Wednesday. He will formally announce his retirement on Friday and there is little doubt the team will retire his No. 10 jersey.
“For 16 seasons, Eli Manning defined what it is to be a New York Giant both on and off the field,” John Mara, the Giants’ president and chief executive officer said in a statement.
Ex-NFL receiver Brown accused of attacking man in Florida
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — A warrant has been issued for the arrest of NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown following accusations that he and his trainer attacked another man near Brown’s Florida home.
Hollywood police spokesman Christian Latta said in a Wednesday news release that Brown faces charges of burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief.
Officers responded Tuesday to a disturbance call, where the alleged victim said Brown and his trainer, Glen Holt, hit him, police said. Holt was arrested a short time later and charged with one count of burglary with battery.
Officers attempted to make contact with Brown but were unsuccessful, Latta said.
Police didn’t immediately identify the alleged victim or what prompted the confrontation.
Jail records didn’t list an attorney for Holt, and it wasn’t clear if Brown had a lawyer.
Brown, who is a free agent, played nine seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was traded to the Oakland Raiders last year but released before ever playing a regular-season game following several off-the-field incidents. He was then signed by the Patriots, who released Brown in September after a second woman in 10 days accused him of sexual misconduct.
