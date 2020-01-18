IOWA CITY, Iowa – Well, that was quite a takeoff for KC Lightfoot and the Baylor track and field team.

Lightfoot, Baylor’s sophomore All-American pole vaulter, cleared 18-8 1/2 in his opening performance of the season. That mark led the nation for the opening weekend of college track and field, was a facility record, and also gave Lightfoot the top male field event honor at the Larry Wieczorek Invitational on Saturday.

Baylor’s Riley Richards finished second in the event at 17-2 3/4.

Other highlights for Baylor included victories in both runnings of the men’s 4x400 relay. Baylor’s “A” team won the premier division at 3:09.89, and the “B” team won the regular division at 3:14.12. BU’s Trey Fields won the premier division of the 400 in a time of 47.11 seconds, just ahead of former Bear-turned-Nike-pro Wil London (47.42).

The Bears also got wins from Kennedy Bailey in the women’s 60-meter hurdles (8.25), Jayson Baldridge in the men’s 200 (21.83), Tuesdi Tidwell in the women’s pole vault (a meet-record 14-3 1/4) and Alex Madlock in the women’s triple jump (42-7). Maxwell Willis also turned in a strong meet, finishing second in the 60-meter dash (6.71) and running a leg on that victorious 4x400 premier team.

Baylor will return to action at next Saturday’s Texas A&M Invitational in College Station.

Get Trib headlines sent directly to you, every day.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments