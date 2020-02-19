Baylor’s KC Lightfoot won the Big 12 Indoor Track and Field Athlete of the Week honor on Wednesday, giving the sophomore pole vaulter a conference-record third such designation this year.
Lightfoot is the national leader in the pole vault, after he raised the bar by breaking his own school record by clearing 19-11/2 last weekend in Ames, Iowa. For his career, Lightfoot has now won the Big 12’s indoor weekly honor four times.
