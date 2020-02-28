AMES, Iowa – KC Lightfoot alighted to a gold medal at the Big 12 Indoor Track and Field Championships for a second straight year.
The Baylor sophomore cleared 18-11 to win the pole vault in a riveting battle with Kansas’ Zach Bradford on Friday. KU’s Bradford also cleared 18-11, but Lightfoot won the title based on fewer misses when neither of the athletes were able to top 19-1.
It’s the third Big 12 title in the young career for Lightfoot, who also was the Big 12 champ in the outdoor season last year. Now he’ll turn his attention to the NCAA meet and a chance to add his first-ever national gold.
Baylor junior Tuesdi Tidwell didn’t have her best meet of the season, but still performed well enough to claim a silver medal in the women’s pole vault. She cleared her first three heights on her first attempt, including a clearance of 13-111/2, but missed on three tries at 14-31/2. Meanwhile, Texas Tech senior Chinne Okoronkwo surpassed that height on her final attempt to take gold.
Tidwell entered the meet as the Big 12 leader with a season-best of 14-91/2, which ranked fourth nationally. She’ll have a chance to chase such elite heights again at the NCAA Indoor Championships in two weeks in Albuquerque, N.M.
Baylor freshman Riley Floerke finished in a tie for sixth to earn all-Big 12 honors. She had a season-best vault of 13-31/2.
A host of Baylor athletes posted qualifying times in the prelims of their running events to move on to Saturday’s finals. The men’s group included Howard Fields III in the 400 (47.12), Elijah Gifford in the 600 yards (personal-best 1:10.72), Isaiah Cunningham in the 60 (6.76) and Elijah Morris in the 60 hurdles (8.09). For the women, qualifiers included Morgan Stewart in the 600 (1:21.35), Sydney Washington in the 60 (7.44) and Kennedy Bailey in the 60 hurdles (8.46).
The meet will conclude on Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.