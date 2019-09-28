DOHA, Qatar – In his debut performance at the IAAF World Championships, Baylor sophomore KC Lightfoot finished 15th in the men’s pole vault on Saturday.
Lightfoot cleared 18-41/2, which tied for eighth in Group B and 15th overall in the semifinals. The top 12 finishers advanced on to Tuesday’s final.
With his long 2019 season complete, Lightfoot will head back to Waco and get ready for the 2020 college season. Baylor opens up the indoor campaign Jan. 17-18 at the Larry Wieczorek Invitational in Iowa City, Iowa.
Baylor still has representation at the World Championships in the form of recent graduate Wil London. He’ll be part of the men’s 4x400 relay pool, with action in that event starting Oct. 5.
