NAPA, Calif. – Baylor junior Sven Lah went undefeated in singles play, leading the charge for Baylor’s representatives at the Audi Napa Valley Tennis Classic on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Lah went 3-0 and finished off his group victory with a win over Harvard’s Robert Wrzesinski on Sunday.
Freshman Christopher Frantzen opened his collegiate career with a 7-6(5), 6-3 win over Cal's Dominic Barretto on Friday. He lost 7-6(7), 7-5 to Stefan Leustian of USTA on Saturday. But Frantzen bounced back to win his group with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Michigan's Connor Johnston to finish 2-1 on the weekend.
Senior Constantin Frantzen dropped his opening match to Pacific's Philip Hjorth, 6-3, 6-4, on Friday and then fell 6-1, 6-4 to Cal's Bjorn Hoffmann on Saturday. He closed out the tournament with a 6-2, 7-5 triumph over Jack Anthrop of USTA.
Lah and Constantin Frantzen paired up for two doubles matches over the weekend as well. Lah and Frantzen dropped a 6-2 decision to Michigan's Andrew Fenty and Matias Siimar on Friday but then took a 6-2 victory over USTA's Anthrop and Hugo Hashimoto on Saturday to finish 1-1 on the weekend.
Christopher Frantzen paired up with Cal's Mert Zincirli for one doubles match. The duo fell 7-5 to USTA's Luke Casper and Samir Banerjee.
