Baylor sophomore guard Jared Butler was named an Associated Press third-team All-American after helping the Bears finish a program-best No. 5 in the final AP poll.
Butler is Baylor’s first AP All-American since Johnathan Motley made the second team in 2017.
Butler led the Bears with 16.0 points per game while averaging 3.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists. He shot 42.1 percent overall and 38.1 percent from 3-point range.
The AP first-team All-America squad included Iowa’s Luka Garza, Dayton’s Obi Toppin, Marquette’s Markus Howard, Oregon’s Payton Pritchard and Seton Hall’s Myles Powell.
The second team included Kansas’ Udoka Azubuike and Devon Dotson, Michigan State’s Cassius Winston, Duke’s Vernon Carey and San Diego State’s Malachi Flynn.
Joining Butler on the third team were Louisville’s Jordan Nwora, Gonzaga’s Filip Petruzev, Duke’s Tre Jones and Jalen Smith.
